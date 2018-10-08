Scrambler Therapy® (ST) - Official Scientific and Clinical Information Site on line
ROME, ITALY, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scrambler Therapy® Technology
The Scrambler Therapy® device is a U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared (# K142666 for Delta International Services & Logistics) and European CE mark-certified pain therapy medical device for the non-invasive treatment of chronic neuropathic and oncologic pain.
Scrambler Therapy® due to its immediate efficacy and absence of side effects is quickly becoming the most effective treatment for severe chronic pain also resistant to opiates, thus contributing to reduce the Opioid Epidemic.
ST is a methodology partly operator dependent and is used very differently from other treatments. Therefore the expected efficacy calls for an appropriate learning curve, and full compliance to protocols. These standards for optimal success are not always met due to lack of information and/or poor knowledge of the method.
To overcome this problem the official web site: https://www.scramblertherapy.org/english.htm provides scientific and clinical information as well as guidelines and standard protocols (registered with FDA) for the optimal usage of ST by physicians, clinical researchers, patients.
We asked Prof. Giuseppe Marineo, the researcher who invented the Scrambler Therapy® about the criticalities that still today need to be overcome for a correct methodology development:
“To date, over 1000 cases have been published in several clinical trials, most of which were conducted by independent researchers. This has definitely favored the acceptance of this new method, but to insert ST in the insurance system some Randomized controlled trials (RCT) are still needed.
It is however necessary to acknowledge that the treatment is operator dependent. And for this reason only partial double blind or single blind RCTs can be carried out.
Attempts to do a complete double blind automatically determines substantial changes in the standard treatment protocol. These changes prevent the operator to follow the normal procedures registered in the healthcare authorizations and can erase or certainly extremely reduce the efficacy of the treatment, consequently invalidating the scientific data.
This methodology problem is present (even more broadly) in many other medical validated treatments such as for example implanted stimulators.
To date, from a merely scientific point of view, to avoid the introduction of Bias which makes the clinical outcomes unreliable the available solutions are:
- RCT vs sham / TENS partially double blind (ST operator cannot be blind)
- RCT vs validated protocol therapies
- Double Blind with single arm sham to analitically determine the placebo effect. The following treatment of the same patients with the normal procedure will guarantee the trial’s ethicality, and provide further comparable results. Data from this type of study, the only possible one for a complete double blind, could later be used in other clinical trials as a virtual control arm allowing to extract from the successful results the statistical bias of the placebo effect.”
For further information on research protocols read section “Clinical Research”:https://www.scramblertherapy.org/clinical-research.htm
