Global Smartwatch Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global smartwatch market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2017-2022

Smartwatch market is gaining traction due to increasing number of smartphones across the globe” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global smartwatch market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global smartwatch market is primarily driven by the increasing smartphones market across the globe. Along with it, increasing internet penetration is also expected to attribute towards the growth of the global smartwatch market. The global smartwatch market is segmented on the basis of products, application, operating systems and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Full report of global smartwatch market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/smartwatch-market/

The smartphone industry is steadily growing and developing over the past few years. Increasing internet penetration and growing trend of social media is augmenting the demand of smartphones across the globe. Increasing demand of smartphones across the globe is further estimated to fuel the growth of the smartwatch market, as smartwatch works as a companion device with smartphones and offers additional features such as notification access, fitness tracking and so on. Further, increasing internet penetration is also estimated to augment the demand of smartwatches. In the year 2016, total number of internet users across the globe were estimated to be more than 3.4 billion, up from 3.1 billion in the 2015. Additionally, the number is further estimated to grow in the future. Therefore, it is estimated to drive the growth of the market.

On the basis of geography, the market is divided among four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world. North America leads the overall smartwatch market due to higher adoption rate of smartwatches in the region. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by rising health awareness among the people, increasing trend of outdoor and recreational activities and increased consumer spending in the US. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register higher growth owing to increasing disposable income, increased penetration of the internet and smartphones in the region.

The report covers

Comprehensive research methodology of global smartwatch market

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global smartwatch market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global smartwatch market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For related reports please visit https://www.omrglobal.com/reports-category/advanced-technologies/

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) a research company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team and young brigade of analysts. The company aims to provide business insights for decision making to the global clients and offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, Company profiling, consulting and other research-based services. OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles. OMR provide a 360-degree view of the market with parametric analysis, key market insights, key findings, statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, extensive segmentation, key trends, strategic recommendations and detailed company profiles.

Global Smartwatch Market Research By OMR