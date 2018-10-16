Global Smart Speaker Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Smart Speaker Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global smart speaker market. It is forecasted that the market is augmenting with a significant CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. The factors that are augmenting the market are increasing trend of wireless connectivity & devices, and rising IoT demand. The global smart speaker market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and application. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

Smart Speaker is a wireless audio playback device. which needs to be connected for additional functions by Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It offers features to connect multiple types of audio sources in order to provide additional functionality. One of the major aims of smart speakers is to provide wireless audio content from a user’s media library. The media library may be on different platforms, or an online music service. Companies such as Google, Amazon, Apple and Baidu are the major players in the market and introducing new products to become the market leader globally.

Disposable income of most countries has increased with a significant growth rate during recent years. The increased per capita income of the people will motivate them to adopt new technology in the electronic segment which will augment the global smart speaker market. North America region is growing with a significant growth and will dominate the overall global smart speaker market. The major contributor for the growth of North America is huge investment by the private companies and high adoption of the smart speaker in the region. Major market players such as Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are projected to contribute significantly in the smart speaker market in the region. Europe is also expected to show a significant growth rate. Most of the major market players are active in the region. High disposable income, high adoption rate is the major factor for the market growth. The promising economic growth potential, large customer base, increasing disposable income are responsible for augmenting the demand for smart speaker in the region. Some domestic companies active in the region are Samsung and Baidu along with the Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon

