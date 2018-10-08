Gov. Cuomo’s corrupt Justice Center covering-up thousands of sexual assaults

The most dangerous people and criminals are those that protect and shield sexual predators and rapists allowing them to continue to rape and destroy more innocent victims’ lives - Governor Andrew Cuomo must be held accountable.

Gov. Cuomo is using the same strategy the Catholic Church has used to protect sexual predators, internal reporting of sex crimes and bypassing local police

I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream.” — Stephen DeProspero - Former NYS employee & convicted sexual predator

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jonathan Carey Foundation was established by civil rights and disability rights advocate Michael Carey to protect our most vulnerable children and people with disabilities. Thousands of women and children with disabilities are being sexually assaulted and raped within New York State’s extremely dangerous mental health agencies and group homes.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and his corrupt abuse hotline ensure that there are rarely any criminal prosecutions of these sex crimes. Governor Cuomo is, without question, operating his mental agencies almost identical to the Catholic Church.

The Boston Globe exposed the Catholic Church and their system or culture of rampant sexual abuse and criminal cover-ups. The Jonathan Carey Foundation and its founder Michael Carey are exposing Cuomo’s corrupt system and culture of rampant sexual abuse and criminal cover-ups. Internal reporting and the shuffling around of pedophile and sexual predator priests within the Catholic Church and the same within Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mental health agencies and group homes, but instead of pedophile priests, sexual predator caregivers and convicted level 2 and level 3 sex offenders. Wolves in sheep’s clothing are what these sexual predators and criminals are and they are destroying countless innocent people’s lives.

The Boston Globe’s Spotlight investigative reporting news team uncovered these sex crimes and atrocities, thankfully, a process of genuinely sideling many of these sexual predators began. Tragically, most pedophile priests and those that knew what they were doing, yet protected and shielded them, escaped criminal prosecution for their crimes. In New York State, Michael Carey, his son Joshua, Tom Cavanagh and some other special people have been working hard to uncover these similar sex crimes and criminal cover-ups. Evidence reveals that directives of these cover-ups go right to the top, to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor can never claim that he never knew about the level of sex crimes or the level of criminal cover-ups within his agencies because he and his top staff are directly involved and have been warned to stop the cover-ups for years.

Who in their right mind would operate a system and culture of rampant sexual abuse and protect sexual predators, sex offenders, pedophiles and rapists, instead of protecting extremely vulnerable women and children with disabilities? Why would Governor Cuomo also allow convicted sex offenders to be moved from prisons to group homes to live with people with developmental disabilities? The top person in control is Governor Cuomo and all the mental health agencies are directly under his authority. How can the governor justify any actions that endanger incompetent and physically disabled and give the green light to sexual predators? There appears to be a system and culture in which sexual predators are rewarded for committing sex crimes in New York State. Everyone needs to know that these very sick individuals are being given the opportunity sexually assault and rape our most vulnerable by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This news story regarding a State employee/caregiver who is a pedophile will disgust you. Stephen DeProspero called Cuomo’s system “a predators dream”. DeProsero was caught by the feds in a porn sting or he would still be sexually assaulting disabled children in a New York State run group home today.

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/new-york-pay-3m-family-boy-molested-group-home-article-1.2977392

It is Governor Andrew Cuomo that has directed the protection of sexual predators like DeProspero. Attorney General Barbara Underwood has been asked to intervene, but up until now she has chosen to look the other way to protect Governor Andrew Cuomo and the system, instead of our most vulnerable. The fact and the truth is that almost all reported sex crimes committed against people with disabilities within Cuomo’s agencies are covered-up. Cuomo’s corrupt Justice Center is systematically making almost all reported sexual assaults and rapes of the disabled within Cuomo’s agencies disappear.

At the same time all this is unfolding within New York State’s mental health care system, Attorney General Underwood is going after the Catholic Church for the same exact matters of covering -up sex crimes and the protection of pedophile priests. Both Gov. Cuomo and AG Underwood must be investigated swiftly by the US Department of Justice for their involvement in the protection of countless sexual predator caregivers and for purposefully placing convicted sex offenders within New York State’s mental health agencies.

If you would like to help fight this evil and epic corruption, please consider making a tax deductible gift to the Jonathan Carey Foundation. Thank you.

https://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers