Camp4Heroes Florence Rescue Call to Action Ongoing
Camp4Heroes still active in rescue and supply distribution going today to seek 500 homes who haven't gotten help and have been cut off.
Captain Woody Woodall, Founder and Director of Camp4Heroes’ primary mission is to support first-responders and veterans. Days after Hurricane Florence hit, First-responders began contacting the camp seeking food, lodging, and support.
Hurricane Florence has since passed and as the flood waters continue to recede they are revealing the true scope of the devastation. As local communities begin the recovery process, the reality of the situation is much more devastating than originally forecasted. Approximately 3 weeks after Hurricane Florence made landfall, approximately 1 million people are still displaced, and of that number only about 20% have flood insurance. That means for the first time in recent American History we are looking at a potential situation of having over 1 Million American Refugees.
As a result, Camp4Heroes has initiated Operation Call to Action to serve as a hub for first responders and to provide supplies and support for community distribution centers and to house, feed, and support First Responders and emergency personnel.
While support has been ramped up in many of the more densely populated areas of the state. One of the most amazing experiences, has been to watch the rural communities band together to show a level of American Patriotism that embodies the true nature of the American spirit. Americans across this great country are coming to the camp to volunteer and support the local needs and initiatives. Just one example is S&J Logistics out of Memphis, Tennessee, who has dedicated a month of service specifically to help their fellow Americans by donating their personal tractors, trailers, and drivers to assist the needs of the people in the local community. By hosting the first-responders at the camp and organizing the needed supplies, Captain Woody and Camp4Heroes has managed to support the vital pipeline of supplies to the surrounding communities.
We ask all American to dig deep and help support the people in the communities that have been affected throughout North and South Carolina.
AllHumanity Global Clean Technology, Ambassador Dustin Nord and Mike Britt are working with Camp4Heroes Marketing Director Kathy Dent. Through the assistance of The UPS Foundation Captain Woody has coordinated a rapid response team to support Operation Call to Action. Through this partnership Camp4Heroes will have supplies donated from Police and Fire Stations from over 5 surrounding states. While making distribution available for Robeson and surrounding counties through local fire departments and high-water rescue. Camp4Heroes will be available as a resource to all first-responders/rescue teams and fire departments.
Operation Call to Action is supported by:
• Paws and Warriors-LaVonne Bower
• NG1 Technologies- Dustin Nord
• S&J Intermodal Logistics- Stony Suit
• NYFD Hurricane Response Team
• The Hotes Foundation
• VX Vets Success INC.-Anthony Gendreau
• Vets2Success-Bryan Jacobs
• Town of Fairmont-Katrina Tatum Town Manager
• Patriot Connections
• Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
• Highland County Sheriff’s Office
• Sarasota Military Academy
• Hide-Away Storage
• Edward Jones Financial Offices- Matt Bower
• Ultimate Connections, Robyn Boudreaux
• Trucking4Troops
• Honor the Warriors
• Lawson Trucking
Without their support Camp4Heroes would not be able to serve first-responders/rescue works providing relief to those effected by Hurricane Florence.
Camp4Heroes is 501(c)(3) non-profit (EIN 81-1555077). Operation Call to Action is an ongoing process and is continuing to develop. To make a donation or for more information, please visit www.camp4heroes.org and Camp4Heroes Facebook page.
For any questions please contact Kathy Dent, Marketing Director for Camp4Heroes at Kathy@camp4heroes.org , (803)960-2501.
