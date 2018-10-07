South Africa - Based Manufacturer and Distributor Achieves Integrated QHSE Management with MyEasyISO QHSE Software

MyEasyISO’s integrated modules & its robust reporting feature not only helps an organization to gain visibility but also drives continuous improvement & helps them to achieve their objectives” — Kaushal Sutaria

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's advanced economies, manufacturing remains critically important to both developing and developed world. With the speed of advanced technologies, most manufacturers from a large, global manufacturer to a smaller, more regional organizations struggle to keep up and let alone stay on the leading edge.

One of the leading brand manufacturer and distributor of global building and environmental solutions providing various products has its head office in Johannesburg, South Africa with a branch network of distribution and sales outlets in major centers throughout South Africa. With the plan of increasing their production even more in global market, the company required a cloud solution which would provide integrated safety and quality management, risk management, customer management and in-depth risk-based performance monitoring.

They narrowed down to MyEasyISO QHSE software, which offers a unique approach to implement and manage organizational process with the single integrated platform while improving visibility, efficiency, and profitability.

MyEasyISO enables an organization to achieve improved organizational processes and efficiency by applying cross-organizational process benchmarking and enhanced gap-analysis.

MyEasyISO provides the following core benefits:

• A systematic approach to compliance helps the organization to minimize redundancies, optimize resources and costs.

• End-to-end capabilities to capture nonconformance and conduct root-cause analysis

• Ability to capture risk, create risk matrices and provides risk ranking

• Ensure workplace safety, identify hazards, and eliminate hazard exposures and dangerous work practices.

• Streamline customer complaint management operations, provide better visibility to customers records and aids to improve quality processes to mitigate any further customer complaints.

• Ensures effective tracking of key performance indicators

• Allows non-conformance to be accessed and communicated to the team in a much easier.

• Enable to initiate, investigate incident management and determine required actions to be taken

• Provides a comprehensive and in-depth view of organizational processes through multiple reports and dashboards

• Global access to documents and records from anywhere around the world can easily access the software

After using MyEasyISO in short period of time, the manufacturer has already been able to reap the benefits of the rewarding health and safety system they always wanted.

“MyEasyISO’s integrated modules & its robust reporting feature not only helps an organization to gain visibility but also drives continuous improvement & helps them to achieve their objectives," said Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of MyEasyISO.

About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first-choice Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers a powerful platform to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

MyEasyISO not only helps in effectively managing all regulatory and quality requirements for various standards like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 but also helps to achieve ISO certification with utmost ease.

MyEasyISO software is smart enough to know the specific needs of your organization to help you manage ISO compliance smartly.

To find out more visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com