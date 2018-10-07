Gov. Cuomo breaking State & federal laws by placing convicted sex offenders into group homes

The most dangerous people and criminals are those that protect and shield sexual predators and rapists allowing them to continue to rape and destroy more innocent victims’ lives.

Thousands of sexual assaults and rapes are covered-up in New York State by another state agency run by Cuomo

I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream.” — Stephen DeProspero - Former NYS employee & convicted sexual predator

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State and federal laws prohibit placing sex offenders in group homes to live with people with developmental disabilities. Why Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks he can ignore these laws and directly endanger the welfare of our most vulnerable makes no sense. Only imagine for a moment the governor requiring convicted level 2 and level 3 sex offenders to live in your home.

It is clearly illegal to place convicted sex offenders and sexual predators in group homes to easily access and prey on our most vulnerable. Multiple State and federal laws are being violated.”— Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

“A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree when he knowingly acts in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a person who is unable to care for himself or herself because of physical disability, mental disease or defect.

Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree is a class E felony.” - NYS Penal Law 260.25

U.S. Code 42 Section 15001 (5) individuals with developmental disabilities are at greater risk than the general population of abuse, neglect, financial and sexual exploitation, and the violation of their legal and human rights;

U.S. Code 42 Section 15009 (a) In GENERAL Congress makes the following findings respecting the rights of individuals with developmental disabilities:

U.S. Code 42 Section 15009 (B) (i) provision of care that is free of abuse, neglect, sexual and financial exploitation, and violations of legal and human rights and that subjects individuals with developmental disabilities to no greater risk of harm than others in the general population;

The Jonathan Carey Foundation has located dozens of convicted sex offenders and sexual predators living in group homes with the developmentally disabled with minimal research of a partial list of group homes in these counties; Suffolk, Franklin, Erie, Monroe, Oneida and Washington counties.

https://www.whec.com/news/advocate-fights-to-remove-sex-offenders-from-group-homes-for-the-disabled/5086313/

Here is what a convicted sexual predator and pedophile said of New York State’s mental health care system, it is “a predators dream.”

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/new-york-pay-3m-family-boy-molested-group-home-article-1.2977392

Numerous appeals to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Barbara Underwood by Michael Carey, U.S. representatives, New York State legislators, District Attorney’s and family members to immediately stop these crimes continue to be ignored to date. Federal criminal and civil rights investigations have been requested by Michael Carey, the federal government must swiftly intervene.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers