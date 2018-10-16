Global Fingerprint Scanner Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Fingerprint scanner Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

High accuracy coupled with low cost of the product will surge the global fingerprint scanner market” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global fingerprint scanner market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global fingerprint scanner market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing applications of scanners in smart devices. The global fingerprint scanner market is segmented on the basis of sensor type, matching software, end-user industry and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Full report of global fingerprint scanner market is available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fingerprint-scanner-market/

Fingerprint scanner are a type of scanning system that uses person’s unique fingerprint traits for authentication purpose. These are generally a biometric system and are used to provide access to a system in various industries such as consumer electronics, commercial, healthcare, government and defense. The fingerprint scanners market is expected to have a significant growth owing to their high accuracy and low cost. Market is further likely to be driven by their significant adoption in cloud computing along with considerable use in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and others. Furthermore, fingerprint scanners have important application in online transactions owing to their ability to preserve authenticity of the person’s personal information. The growing concern regarding security and safety of data across the globe is paving way for such devices in defense, banking and finance industries. Technological advancements especially in smart devices will boost the momentum of market in the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the fingerprint scanner market is divided among four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the world. North America region holds the largest market share of fingerprint scanner market because of the most advanced infrastructure and rapid adoption of digital trends in the region. The US has seen significant adoption of such technologies and services in variety of domains such as passport verification, visas and so on. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023 due to rapid development of infrastructure and investments in smart city projects in its emerging economies. Huge population base and increasing smartphones and internet penetration in the region makes APAC the second largest market for the fingerprint scanners.

The report covers:

•Comprehensive research methodology of Global Fingerprint Scanner market

•This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

•Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

•Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Fingerprint Scanner

•Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Fingerprint Scanner

•Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

•Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For related reports please visit https://www.omrglobal.com/reports-category/semiconductors/

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) a research company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team and young brigade of analysts. The company aims to provide business insights for decision making to the global clients and offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, Company profiling, consulting and other research-based services. OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles. OMR provide a 360-degree view of the market with parametric analysis, key market insights, key findings, statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, extensive segmentation, key trends, strategic recommendations and detailed company profiles.

Global Fingerprint Scanner Market Research By OMR