Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global waterjet cutting machine market. It is forecasted that the market is augmenting with a significant CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. The market is driven by renewal in manufacturing activity, robust demand from key end-user industries, and technological advancements. Waterjet cutting machine market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end-user. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

Waterjet cutting process is used to cut materials by the use of a jet of pressurized water as high 60,000 pounds per square inch (psi). Waterjet technology finds a wide application in various end-user industries, including aerospace, construction, automotive, marine and mining. It uses a thin stream of ultra-high-pressure water to deliver precision cutting and specialty cleaning services. Waterjet cutting systems continues to be the preferred machine tool for manufacturing processes due to their superior attributes, such as the ability to machine the thicker materials, superior edge finish, tight tolerances, eco-friendly nature, and safety and versatility of the technology. The waterjet has capability to cut materials such as metals, non-metals, stone, plastics, wood, and ceramics which is one of the most major attribute of waterjet cutting technology.

The alternative technology which are competition to the waterjet technology are laser cutting, plasma cutting and flam cutting waterjet. The major advantage of the techniques over other technology is versatility and simplicity. The waterjet cutting technology has sheer variety of materials and thicknesses which can be penetrated to cut on a waterjet. The operation can be performed in 2 ways either the laser is made static and the material moving underneath it or the laser can move across the material which remains fixed in place. The major advantage of the waterjet over laser is that the waterjet can cut a material with higher thickness. Additional to this, the material that had been cut has no heat-affected zones (HAZ).

Plasma cutting is another alternative over this method and waterjet have better surface finish. The waterjet cutting provide better edge quality, tolerance capability, and the secondary operations as compared to plasma cutting. The waterjet can cut high melting point material such as granite and laminated which is not possible by plasma cutting. Another alternative technology is flame cutting, which is only used for iron and steel. On the contrary to this, waterjet technique can be used to cut other metal more beside of iron and steel such as aluminum. HAZ are not created by the waterjet technology which is a major restrain in flame cutting. The precision of the waterjet cutting is also more as compared to flame cutting and the former leaves an almost sandblasted finish whereas flame cutting produces rough edges. Due to the following reasons, it is expected that an industry or a workshop will prefer waterjet cutting machine over other technologies or will keep it along with other alternatives which is expected to augment the market of waterjet cutting machines.

