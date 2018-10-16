Global UHD Display Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global UHD display market. It is forecasted that the market is augmenting with a significant CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. Rising demand for high resolution TV screens, and rising demand for larger screens are major factor augmenting market. Additionally, increasing 4K contents and service providers is also contributing to the growth of the market. UHD display market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and product. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

Revolutionary changes in the displays have always fascinated its global users. Since mid-90s, largest size made availed by the companies have been tripled and so the average size have been doubled. Now, people are preferring TVs at least 50 inches in developed economies. According to NPD Group, in 2015, the overall TV sells got down by 3% however an increment of 10% has been observed when it comes to screens larger than 50 inches. Additionally, the average screen size is about 47 inches. The number of large size screens are increasing continuously. Per capita expenditure on electronics is increasing continuously and buyers are purchasing super-size TV for their entertainment as it is easily available by major manufacturer such as Samsung, Sony and LG are offering televisions over 80 inches in size.

Cinema is one of the most demanding industries for larger screens with high resolutions. Most of the population globally prefer to watch a movie on larger screen these days. As per data provided by Motion Pictures Association of America, more than a third which is 36% of the general population attended a 3D or large screen format movie in 2016-18, in comparison to 71% of the population who viewed any movie. From the figures children aging from 2-17 years were more likely to attend a 3D or large screen format movie in 2016 than their adult counterparts.

The demand of UHD TVs is driven by the rising availability of high resolution content such as 4K resolution content. As numerous 4K content is available, growth in sales of UHD TVs will be observed. Various content provider is providing UHD or 4K content to their customers. Some of the major providers are Netflix, YouTube, UltraFlix, Amazon Prime Video and so on. Additionally, there are plenty of DTH service providers offering these services. Videocon D2H has introduced 4K into the scene, by previewing a channel called Videocon D2H 4K Life. It consists of a comprehensive collection of 4K content including premium Ultra HD movies. The UHD provider are increasing continuously globally. The number of 4K content provider in 2014 was 18 which has reached to 55 in 2016. According to the ultra HD forum, the number of 4K UHD channel provider has showed a growth of 88% in 2015 and 91% in 2016 YoY. Hence, significant market of UHD television can be expected during forecast period.

