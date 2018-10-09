Il Palato Italiano Joins in Winning the Fight for Charities at the Annual Celebrity Fight Night in Italy

Il Palato Italiano Chef Filippo Sinisgalli is complimented by Maestro Andrea Bocelli for the exquisite cuisine prepared for 500 guests at the Gran Guardia Palace in Verona, Italy for the 5th Annual Celebrity Fight Night Gala.

Chef Filippo Sinisgalli created the culinary experience for Celebrity Fight Night to benefit the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center

We are proud to participate, for the second year, in a charity event with a strong international appeal. Il Palato Italiano's mission is to promote and present to the world authentic Italian cuisine.” — Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli, the "Italian Chef to the Stars"

VERONA, VENTO, ITALY, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Il Palato Italiano and its brigade led by Michelin Starred Filippo Sinisgalli, sponsored the 500-seat authentic Italian dinner on September 8, 2018 at the Gran Guardia Palace in Verona for the 5th Annual Celebrity Fight Night Foundation's 7-Day Experience in Italy with Andrea Bocelli. Guests from around the world traveled from September 4 - 10, 2018 exploring the best of Italy's art, history and gastronomy in Florence, Porto Venere, and Verona.

"This is one of the most important charity events brought to Italy by the famous tenor Andrea Bocelli," said Il Palato Italiano Executive Chef Sinisgalli. "We prepared an exquisite menu of several dishes such as cold caciucco, a Tuscan seafood stew; stones on the sand, a white chocolate with a passion fruit melted heart; bellini at the arena, peach in all senses; and fried egg with Calvisius caviar." The funds raised will be donated to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Among the distinguished guests were Canadian musician and composer David Foster, the queen of country, Reba McEntire, Brian McKnight, Kristin Chenoweth, Richard Gere, Catherine Deneuve, Morgan Freeman, artists Aida Garifullina, Sergei Polunin and Leo Nucci, as well as directors, actors and entrepreneurs. The non-profit 501c3 organization, founded in 1994, was established to promote ongoing efforts to eliminate sickness and poverty.

“We are proud to contribute, for the second year running, to an event of such importance and strong international appeal”, said Sinisgalli, Chef of Il Palato Italiano. “The mission of Palato Italiano is to promote and present to the world raw materials of excellence, the work of a small niche of producers, in the name of haute cuisine, which cannot exist without authentic and increasingly, sustainable ingredients. Therefore, I firmly believe that, through its support of Celebrity Fight Night Italy, Il Palato Italiano can take the opportunity to also communicate a message concerning the quality of food and the time dedicated to nutrition, for a healthier and more balanced life.”

About Il Palato Italiano

Il Palato Italiano began as a food hunter and coach of professional kitchen brigades. Executive Chef Filippo Sinisgalli and Master of Ceremonies and Sommelier Tiziana Sinisgalli are the main ambassadors who promote the products and the young talents. Chef Sinisgalli creates tailor-made and strictly made-in-Italy food experiences. Los Angeles, New York, Miami, London and obviously Italy are the markets where services such as Chef@Home and tailor-made events are in greatest demand. Il Palato Italiano, at its headquarters in Bolzano, "offers quality time" to those customers who desire one-on-one lessons, team-building, and customized weekends.



