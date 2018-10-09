Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces equine-comfort Tincture.
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has expanded its current CBD pet product line with the introduction of its equine-comfort tincture of hemp.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Springs, CA, October 1, 2018, - (Press Release Point) – Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its equine-comfort tincture of hemp for horses and other members of the Equine family. The product addition is a further expansion of its existing pet product line which includes tinctures for dogs and cats, k9capsules for dogs, and kittycapsules for cats, k9comfort salve and k9comfort nose balm.
“After extensive development, we are finally able to introduce our equine-comfort tincture” said Tom Bauer, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “We are confident that the addition of this product to our pet line will increase our customer base, and provide exceptional benefits to our Equine friends. As we all know, treating health and wellness issues in horses can be a challenge. That’s why we put our experience and expertise to work to develop something better.”
Imbue Botanical’s exclusive, proprietary equine-comfort horse tincture provides a systemic approach to equine health. Packing a powerful 2000 mg of Full Spectrum CBD per bottle, it’s ideal for those instances when a fast acting and highly absorbable product is required. The easy-to-use, pleasant tasting liquid is thoughtfully packaged in an amber 4 oz. bottle with convenient dropper, and can be easily mixed with the animal’s food.
The product is available online at www.imbuebotanicals.com and from select retailers.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves, Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other online CBD stores and online retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com
