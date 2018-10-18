Poodll Your Moodle and Get Great Reporting with IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics plugin for Moodle, provides expanded reports for users of Poodll, the HTML5 Audio and Video Recording Platform

The need for quality reports for Poodll users has really grown, and Intelliboard's fantastic reporting system is a perfect companion.” — Justin Hunt, Creator of Poodll

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, has just released a suite of reporting tools for Poodll, the HTML5 audio and video recording platform/plugin for the Moodle™ LMS.

With deep Moodle integration, Poodll allows users to collect voice responses from students, create content quickly, and provide students audio and visual feedback.

IntelliBoard reporting for Poodll includes "Activity Details," "Plugin Instances," Recording Locations," and "Poodll Recordings." The Plugin Instances report identifies quickly and easily the various adoptions of Poodll within a site, indicating the specific locations where Poodll has been utilized (such as in an activity), and the subsequent occurrences (presumed student use) for the activity. Poodll Recordings identifies usage for a Site Admin, showing the file count and size for the Poodll files within the Moodle LMS for both the teacher and the learners within the site.

Tonya Riney, VP of Client Services for IntelliBoard, and former college professor, used Poodll within her courses, "Current teachers and professors are so fortunate to have the use of Poodll within the LMS; Poodll allows for richer, more detailed feedback with less effort on behalf of the instructor. The use of Poodll within the language classroom is obvious. The need for reporting to demonstrate adoption and usage is ideal to improve instruction, and react to how teachers and learners use various tools."

"The need for quality reports for Poodll users has really grown, and Intelliboard's fantastic reporting system is a perfect companion. So many Poodll users are already Intelliboard users, it just made sense to leverage their team's expertise and high quality platform. Poodll has produced a whole range of new plugins for release over the next few months and our partnership with Intelliboard will be important in meeting the reporting needs of Moodle Poodll users," stated Justin Hunt, creator of Poodll.

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

About Poodll

Poodll headquarters are located in Nagasaki, Japan. But Poodll’s pawprint has spread all over the world. Poodll is used in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, the Pacific Islands, India, China, USA, GB … all over the world. Poodll was born in 2010 on Moodle 1.9 and has been updated and re-released periodically. It has survived the transition to Moodle 2, the demise of Flash, the rise of the iPhone and embraced HTML5. Poodll is still open source, because software should be. But it is now professionally supported and maintained. Poodll has been a general purpose recording tool, and will remain so. The range of ways in which Poodll is used constantly surprises us. On top of Poodll we are building a range of voice and video powered educational applications.