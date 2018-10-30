Big Blue Button Gets Bigger Badder Better with Augmented Reporting Through IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics platform for the Moodle LMS, has released a suite of reporting tools to augment the use of Big Blue Button.

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BigBlueButton, the web conferencing system designed for online learning with deep integrations for the Moodle LMS, now has an additional suite of reporting tools available through IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics platform for Moodle™.

IntelliBoard's monitors display BigBlueButton usage sitewide, by showing graphical representations of "User Summary" for registered, active and inactive users, with an average of active participants; an easy-to-read line graph displaying session participation with markers for "less than 30 minutes," "more than 30 minutes," and "more than 60 minutes"; returning versus first time participants within sessions; the breakdown of listening vs speaking vs participants using video within the BigBlueButton platform; session engagement; operating system usage; group engagement and a pie chart demonstrating organized BigBlueButton sessions by Course.

The collapsed report for the BigBlueButton system provides the date, length, number of attendees, percentage of active attendees within the system, and allows for drill-down for specific users.

"BigBlueButton is an incredible tool for learning," stated Becky Keith, VP of Education for IntelliBoard. She continued, "The ability to do synchronous online learning is an important facet to augmenting learning: to see faces, hear voice inflection, and simply to engage with others in one moment in time brings the sense of shared experience."

Fred Dixon, CEO for Blindside Networks, shared, "Data and insight on use of BigBlueButton is one of the most often features we get asked for when Moodle customers use BigBlueButton. It’s great to see IntelliBoard addressing this need with their first-class reporting and analytics product.”

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

About BigBlueButton

BigBlueButton is an open source web conferencing system for online learning. Deeply integrated with Moodle, the BigBlueButtonBN plugin provides a native experience for creating virtual classrooms, join, and managing the recordings. BigBlueButton provides instructors the ability to engage students with multi-user whiteboard, shared screens, polling, emojis, chat (public and private), and sharing of high-quality audio and video. BigBlueButton is localized into over 50 languages and can be setup in about 15 minutes. See https://bigbluebutton.org/