Global Packaging Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global packaging contract manufacturing market is projected to accelerate at a significant growth rate over the forecast period (2018-2023). This is mainly attributed to rapid advancement in machinery and automation industry along with significant growth in food and pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, a paradigm shift towards the eco-friendly plastics and raw materials and the unremitting demand for advanced packaging by the customers are some of the major factors that expected to provide market growth in the near future. The global packaging contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of end-users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights.

“Technological upgradation has significantly impacted the packaging industry across the globe. Packaging contract manufacturing has wide applications across various sectors such as pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food & beverages, and personal care, among others. According to Flexible Packaging Association, the flexible industry in the US exports around 5.4% of the industry shipments every year. The food industry accounted to hold 60% of the flexible packaging shipments in the country. For food & beverages, a special type of leak proof seal packaging is provided by the packaging contract manufacturers.”

The regional analysis of global packaging contract manufacturing market includes the present and forecast scenario of contact packaging industry in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant position in the global packaging contract manufacturing market in 2017. The presence of medium-scale and large-scale contract manufacturers in China and rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries of the region, especially in India and China, is majorly increasing the demand for packaging contract manufacturing in the region. North America is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global packaging contract manufacturing market over the forecast period. The wide availability of flexible labor and the export of various products such as medical devices from the region are some factor exhibiting dominance in the market growth.

