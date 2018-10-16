Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2023

Increasing focus on R&D and promotional activities is catering the market growth” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global personal care contract manufacturing market is projected to register robust growth rate over the forecast period (2018-2023). Increasing demand for specialty cosmetic and skin care products along with the rising demand for organic and natural care products are some factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rapid development of novel and gender-specific products and growing demand for innovative and flexible packaging is expected to fuel market growth in the near future. The global personal care contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, service type, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights.

“Increasing demand for skin care products for enhancing the looks and lifestyle of the consumer is majorly driving the market growth at the global level. According to International Trade Administration, the personal care and cosmetic products exported by the US totaled to around $10 billion in 2015. The US exports business for personal care products has experienced an average growth rate of 15% over the past few years. Moreover, Australia’s personal care and cosmetics market was estimated to around $3.4 billion in 2015. Increasing focus on research & development and promotional activities is further propelling the market growth.”

The report studies the global personal care contract manufacturing market from a geographical stance and segmented the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, Europe generated the largest revenue in the global personal care contract manufacturing market. The presence of major personal care product manufacturers and suppliers in the region and the increasing demand for more effective personal care products is fueling the personal care contract manufacturing market growth in Europe. Moreover, the paradigm shift of product consumers towards natural and organic personal care products is further expected to propel the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global personal care contract manufacturing market over the forecast period. Rising disposable income and growing demand for hygiene-related personal care products in the region are the major factor providing a growth opportunity for the market in the region.

