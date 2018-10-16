Global Translucent Concrete Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Translucent Concrete Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global translucent concrete market is projected to exhibit a significant growth over the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth of the market is attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China along with its various benefits over solid concrete such as less energy consumption. Moreover, the increasing research & development activities for the introduction of affordable translucent concrete in the construction industry is the driving factor of the market across the globe. The global translucent concrete market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights.

“Rapid growth in the concrete technology and the material science industry is paving the way for the development of translucent concrete. Translucent concrete has major application in countries having low access to electricity. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian construction industry’s market size is estimated to be around $37.6 billion in 2016 and employs a workforce of around 32 million. The growing construction sector is expected to provide growth opportunity for the translucent concrete market across the globe.”

The report studies the global translucent concrete market from a geographical standpoint and segmented the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant position in the global translucent concrete market in 2017. Rapid industrialization and construction activities in the region along with development of innovative construction materials such as fiber-optic sensors in concrete structures are some of factors that are significantly contributing in the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the global translucent concrete market over the forecast period. Rising population, rising disposable income, and high consumption of electrical energy in the region have led to a major rise in the construction sector in Asia-Pacific. This, in turn, is the major factor providing a growth opportunity for the translucent concrete market in the region.

