Global Smart Grid Sensors Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

INDORE, INDIA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global smart grid sensors market is growing at a significant rate through 2018-2023. The global smart grid sensors market has witnessed an increasing growth due to increased deployment of smart grid and rising smart metering infrastructure across the globe. The global smart grid sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, applications and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, patent analysis, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Smart grid is generally a network of energy that can automatically monitor energy flow and adjust to changes in energy supply and demand accordingly. Miniaturized sensors and lightweight nodes that serve as a detection station in a sensor network are used in smart grid. Remote monitoring of equipment such as demand-side management of resources on an energy smart grid and transformers and power lines is one of the key applications of smart grid. The smart grid sensors market is likely to be driven by the number of factors such as increasing deployment of smart grid and rising smart metering infrastructure globally.

On the basis of geography, the market is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to have a maximum market share and dominates the market. The dominant nature of the region is attributed to the well infrastructure and presence of many prominent market players in the region. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023 owing to the improvement of the basic electricity infrastructure, adoption of smart electric grids, and increasing per capita consumption in the region. Furthermore, the growth of the region is attributed to its main two emerging economies such as China and India.

