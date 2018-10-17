Easton Dental Implants Changing Smiles Across the Lehigh Valley

ADS provides affordable dental implants in Easton, PA.

Easton dentists at ADS offer affordable dental implants and dentures.

Dental implants are the most popular missing tooth solution currently available” — Dr. Michelle Bernreuther

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of Easton dentists at Affordable Dental Solutions is helping patients across the Lehigh Valley reclaim their smiles with affordable dental implants and dentures.

A dental implant in Easton is $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown, which add a natural look and finish to a patient’s smile.

“Dental implants are the most popular missing tooth solution currently available,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in Easton. “Our team has helped thousands of patients reclaim their smiles with dental implants.”

Dentures in Easton are also available from ADS. Dentures cost $650 per arch while partial dentures are $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are also available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Easton, schedule an appointment with the team of Lehigh Valley dentists at ADS by visiting http://www.eastonimplants.com/appointment.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

