VREF Releases Aircraft Analytic Charting Tools at NBAA-BACE 2018
VREF Aircraft Reference Value & Appraisal Services, Aviation’s Most Trusted Valuation Guide, in yet another first for the aviation market, released its Analytic Charting Tools at this year’s National Business Aviation Association Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The new tools allow a VREF subscriber to compare the VREF historical databases to numerous commodity charts including Money Factor, CPI, PPI, and other indexes used to determine the strength or weaknesses in an economy.
VREF continues to drive the industry forward by opening the archives to the historical data it has been collecting for 25 years. Now an aviation professional or aircraft trader, broker, distributor or manufacturer can gain insight as to whether certain economic data sets are correlational or causational as a means of determining the overall strength of an aircraft value. By empowering the brokerage community with more data, it will in turn help to continue educate buyers of aircraft and continue to drive the growth of General Aviation.
“VREF is committed to assisting brokers and aviation professionals gain more insight into an often-cloudy industry. This was a natural first step as we get ready to roll out the new platform and show the industry what they have been missing. For 20 plus years analytic tools have existed in other industries and I developed these charts based on my own experience as an international inventory dealer. Our clients are going to be getting more and more data, complete customization and unlimited manipulation for reporting” said VREF President Jason Zilberbrand.
“The real value in our new platform features will be appreciated by all of the financial institutions and banks, and I am pleased to say we have the most robust historical data available, it was an organic evolution to allow our subscribers to gain access to our archives.” said VREF CEO Ken Dufour, ASA.
About Mr. Jason Zilberbrand
Jason Zilberbrand is the President of VREF Aircraft Value Reference & Appraisal Services. After spending 25 years in General Aviation working directly with aircraft owners, operators and owning and operating his own aircraft, Jason knows the aviation marketplace and aircraft values. He is considered an expert in aircraft valuations, and his background is diverse with equal knowledge in technology and aviation.
Previously to working at VREF, Jason was the President and co-founder of The Jet Collection, a corporate aircraft dealership specializing in new aircraft positions and long-range aircraft models, generating over 3 Billion in aircraft sales in 5-years. Under Jason's leadership, The Jet Collection became the largest inventory dealership in North America specializing in Pre-Delivery Contracts. His family founded Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) in 1989 and he worked for Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI) from 1994-2004 as Vice President of Sales for the Central U.S.
VREF has just started to roll out new features to its client base for beta testing and these features will be implemented and made live to the public in the coming months.
VREF is the Official Valuation Guide for the AOPA.
About VREF
VREF –Aviation’s Most Trusted Valuation Guide offers its real-time valuation tool Aircraft online via subscription as well as Fully Comprehensive Appraisal Services by ASA’s and on-demand opinion of value via its VREF Verified Report.
