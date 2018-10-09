IntelliBoard Adds Cornerstone to List of Supported LMS Platforms for ACS Workforce Institute/CUNY SPS partnership

IntelliBoard is thrilled to provide reporting and analytics for Cornerstone on behalf of the ACS Workforce Institute and CUNY SPS system partnership.

MONROE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntelliBoard, Inc. has completed development to expand their globally recognized reporting and analytics platform for the Cornerstone LMS, on behalf of the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) Workforce Institute and CUNY SPS partnership.

The ACS Workforce Institute, through its partnership with CUNY SPS, offers professional learning initiatives that move training beyond the classroom to enhance skill development for new and seasoned ACS and provider agency staff. The ACS Workforce Institute uses the Cornerstone learning management system to achieve their myriad objectives, and their programs incorporate cutting-edge learning methods supported by evidence-based models. The ACS Workforce Institute offers learning, coaching and support to direct service staff, like child protective specialists, across the child and family services sector within NYC.

This important work required the Institute to achieve specific, detailed insights into their LMS users, usage, tracking training program flow, providers of training and external agencies, completion, and the ability to configure reporting in myriad other ways. The IntelliBoard team reviewed ACS's requirements at length, to provide the most comprehensive solution to achieve their goals.

Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO of IntelliBoard stated, "IntelliBoard has a long foundation working within LMS environments and the understanding of what folks need to inform their educational business decisions. We're thrilled to have provided this data and easy user experience to ACS, and anticipate working closely with them in the future."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services and a Moodle/PowerSchool Integration to educational communities and institutions utilizing multiple LMS platforms. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in the LMS and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.