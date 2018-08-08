Cuomo’s agencies out of control

Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be stopped, he is involved in covering-up thousands of sexual assaults, rapes and deaths of people with disabilities

Cuomo’s Justice Center and Department of Health are corrupt and lawless

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proven over the years to not be concerned about the equal rights or safety of our most vulnerable.” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jonathan Carey Foundation for many years has researched and uncovered levels of criminal corruption and fraud that quite frankly is astronomical in scope. Lawlessness is the best way to explain the internal policing and the withholding of crimes from local law enforcement and county district attorney’s.

As Governor Andrew Cuomo’s agencies literally cover-up almost all sexual assaults, rapes and negligent deaths of people with disabilities they go after child operating a lemonade stand and whistle-blowers exposing wide-scale fraud and corruption. Where is the justice when thousands of crimes committed against the disabled are never treated as crimes and are covered-up internally? Where is the justice when Cuomo’s Department of Health ignores the safety of the disabled and known life threatening hazards such as radon gas poisoning?

It is much more than this though, vast amounts of State and federal Medicaid dollars are being misappropriated that are supposed to go to provide safe care and services free from abuse and neglect. Governor Andrew Cuomo has proven over the years to not be concerned about the equal rights or safety of our most vulnerable. It’s about hiding the severe damages and loss of lives is what the governor is concerned about. Cuomo’s Justice Center is nothing close to a Justice Center, but the exact opposite. Close to 8,000 calls are reported to his abuse hotline every month and between 11-13 deaths every day. Almost everything disappears internally as the local police are not notified of most crimes and criminal investigations rarely occur. This criminal scheme which is without question wide-scale obstruction of justice is protecting the worst in society, not vulnerable children and adults with disabilities.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers