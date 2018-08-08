Global mHealth Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global mHealth Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Rising use of smartphones, tablet and other mobile platform for healthcare is fueling the growth of mHealth market.” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global MHealth market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global MHealth market has witnessed a significant growth owing to increasing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery. The global mHealth Market is segmented on the basis of products, services, applications and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights.

“increasing use of smartphone and other mobile platform in healthcare is contributing into the growth of mHealth market. The utilization of mobile and wireless technology in healthcare has huge potential into changing the dynamics of the healthcare service delivery, globally. Technologically advanced mobile phone technology, integration of mobile health into existing eHealth services and increasing penetration of the mobile cellular network are some of the key factors that are driving the market. Further, technological advancement in mobile technology such as new development of smartphones and tablets are also estimated to be the major factors that are promoting the use of mobile technology to deliver healthcare IT services. Since mHealth utilizes advanced features of smartphones and tablets such as GPRS, GPS, Bluetooth technology and 3G-4G connection to deliver healthcare service, increasing demand for smartphones and tablets is estimated to be the driving factor of the market.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the major markets for mHealth due to high penetration of mobile phones and internet in the region. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of innovative technologies, increasing awareness among population regarding their health and presence of major companies in the region are the major factors backing the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, APAC region is growing impressively owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies such as India and China.

