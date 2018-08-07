HPC Technology for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence Provided To Major Research Institution by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech just completed a major upgrade to existing Nor-Tech HPC technology for applications related to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech just completed a major upgrade to an international research institution’s existing Nor-Tech HPC technology for applications related to the LIGO project, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The upgrade involved replacing existing Intel processors with new Intel Skylake processors, which are about 10X faster than the processors they replaced.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Intel makes a concerted effort to regularly upgrade their high performance processors. The differences aren’t incremental. Each generation is a giant leap forward in terms of speed and power.”

LIGO is an acronym for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. At a national media conference on Feb. 11, 2016, National Science Foundation (NSF) researchers announced the first direct observation of a gravitational wave. This was a phenomenal achievement that resulted in a 2017 Nobel Physics Prize for LIGO project leaders. Subsequent gravitational wave detections have confirmed those results.

The institution’s Senior Scientist said, “We want the technology to stay current for LIGO. If it doesn’t, it will become slow relative to the technology that others in the LIGO consortium are using. We also needed to be a failover site in case one of the LIGO data centers goes down—to take over if we need to. We have always been satisfied with how responsive Nor-Tech is and the turnaround time for service and support is terrific.”

In addition, the National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) $14.5 million to create and operate a center for groundbreaking physics at the institution. The center, which is also using Nor-Tech HPC technology, ensures that researchers have the resources necessary to explore the most exciting frontiers in physics and astronomy.

“Most people on campus are familiar with Dell and Apple products,” the Senior Scientist said. “But companies like Nor-Tech can beat much bigger competitors with a better price. And that was the case here; Nor-Tech offered a significantly better price than their major competitors and there was no compromise in quality—if anything, the quality was better.”

A team of the institution’s physicists continues to play a key role in the LIGO project; designing, building and maintaining computational tools, such as Nor-Tech’s HPC technology, that handle LIGO’s massive amounts of data. Nor-Tech has been providing HPC technology to the institution since 2005.

