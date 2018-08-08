PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Presents New Website; www.petvivo.com

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMarkets:PETV), (www.petvivo.com) an emerging biomedical device company, is pleased to announce their new website.

After months of design and redesign by a talented webmaster, add in the contributions of everyone in the company and you have a site that is not only informational and functional but can be easily navigated. The site features the latest news on the company, medical information regarding the “Kush™ System, testimonials on the successful use of the treatments along with the ability to take orders from Veterinarians after they use their given code to access a secured area of the site just for our customers. Orders can be processed quickly with product on its way usually within a couple of hours. Quotes and investment information is also available for our investor base in real time.

PetVivo teamed up with the design efforts of “Beyond the Trend”, a creative website and branding company headed up by Morgen Reynolds. The efforts in coordinating the project from the PetVivo side was directed by Cynthia “CC” Alday the company’s Office Director & Sales Coordinator.

“Beyond The Trend specializes in working with start-ups and new business, so we were thrilled when Petvivo came to us to create a fresh website with an e-commerce solution for their product. We love to be a part of the strategic process that launches a brand online and allows a company to finally connect with the market they are working so hard to serve. Petvivo is a forward-thinking organization that is actually doing something great for humanity. It is an exciting project and we look forward to serving them as they grow for years to come”, commented Morgen Reynold, Founder of Beyond The Trend.

Wes Hayne, PetVivo CEO responded, “We are excited to have an outlet that will now expand in several directions. More and more medical and treatment guides, along with video’s showing the methods of treatment are soon to come. Announcements regarding PetVivo’s presence at Veterinary conferences, press releases and articles about the “Kush™ System will be posted in an effort to give our customers and investors the latest happenings. This marks a turning point in our social media and branding. It provides the way for powerful recognition as we open that door”.

This is an exciting time for PetVivo. After many years of research and development, the company is moving into production, sales and marketing. This brings on the demand for more people so stay alert for future announcements.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCPINK: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, is scheduled for launch later this year.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Wes Hayne

CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Main: 962-405-6216

Direct: (763) 443-7272