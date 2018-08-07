Robert Teweleit reflects on police career highlights
Houston's Robert Teweleit has enjoyed numerous accolades during his three-decade career on the city's police force.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Hurricane Harvey, Robert Teweleit rescued scores of locals from the deadly floodwaters. The officer and trained police diver also received a life-saving award for his efforts in the disaster. "Ten years ago now, I received the Texas Municipal Police Association's officer of the year award for saving the lives of four individuals trapped in an apartment fire," explains Teweleit. "Since then," he continues, "I've also received a medal of valor from the Governor of Texas for my work during Hurricane Harvey in 2017."
Texas Municipal Police Association calls itself "the voice of Texas law enforcement." Founded in 1950, the association has protected the interests of law enforcement officers for 68 years. "As the biggest law enforcement association in Texas, the Texas Municipal Police Association is proud to represent more than 25,000 local, county, and state law enforcement officers in Houston and across Texas," Robert Teweleit explains.
Meanwhile, the office of the Governor of Texas grants awards including medals of honor, medals of valor, and the Star of Texas Award to remarkable individuals from across the state, including police officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders.
"Further highlights, in particular, include another life-saving award which I received following a terrible auto accident. Here, I used my first aid training to save a life by administering CPR until an ambulance arrived," Teweleit adds.
Teweleit's other accolades also include an honorable mention from The 100 Club of Houston for delivering a baby in the back of a patrol car.
The 100 Club is a 32,000-member nonprofit organization which began in 1953. The organization provides financial support to the dependents of firefighters and law enforcement officers who are catastrophically injured or killed in the line of duty in over 30 Texas counties surrounding Houston.
Teweleit's efforts go well beyond his professional life. The Houston native is heavily involved with a number of local charities and organizations and regularly volunteers for the Catholic Church. "I also volunteer for Habitat for Humanity International," he explains, "assisting in building and repairing homes for disabled veterans and police officers."
Habitat for Humanity International is a non-governmental, nonprofit organization and self-described Christian housing ministry.
"The mission statement of Habitat for Humanity centers around putting God's love into action," reveals Teweleit, wrapping up, "as well as bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope."
Robert Teweleit is also a member of the Knights of Columbus who assist the needy via the Catholic Church and regularly volunteers at his local food bank.
