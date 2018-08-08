Franchise Business Review Issues Call for Entries for Top Franchises Awards
Deadline is September 30 for 14th Annual FBR50 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards
The FBR50 Awards is the North America’s only awards program honoring franchise brands for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction. Any franchise brand based in the U.S. or Canada with 10 or more open and operating franchisees is eligible to enter and is invited to participate in the awards. Winners are determined based on satisfaction surveys of franchise owners conducted by Franchise Business Review. Other criteria include: survey participation rate, up-to-date FDD information, and age of the survey data.
The entry deadline is September 30, 2018. Winners will be announced on January 1, 2019 and will be honored at the annual IFA Convention in Las Vegas, NV, February 24-27, 2019.
“There are thousands of franchise companies operating in North America, but many of them do not offer a solid investment opportunity. The companies we recognize each year are the franchise brands in the marketplace today that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Receiving an FBR50 Franchisee Satisfaction Award demonstrates to potential franchise buyers, customers, corporate staff, and most importantly, your franchisees, that you care about their success.“
There are no fees to enter. Participation in Franchise Business Review’s awards research is free and completely confidential. Additional details are available in the Official Awards Entry Kit at https://Tour.FranchiseBusinessReview.com/fbr50-awards-entry-kit
The 2018 winners reflect a diverse group of large and small franchise companies spanning all industries. Best in category winners for 2018 are:
Our Town America – Advertising & Sales
Christian Brothers Automotive – Automotive
FASTSIGNS – Business Services
Soccer Shots – Child Services
MaidPro – Cleaning & Maintenance
The Goddard School – Education
Payroll Vault – Financial & Tax
Crunch Fitness – Fitness
Kona Ice – Food & Beverage
Palm Beach Tan – Health & Beauty
CertaPro Painters – Home Services
In-Home Pet Services – Pet Services
Keller Williams – Real Estate
Wild Birds Unlimited – Retail
Home Instead Senior Care– Senior Services
Precision Concrete Cutting – Services
American Poolplayers Association – Sports & Rec
TeamLogic IT – Technology
CruiseOne – Travel & Hospitality
About the FBR50 Awards
Since 2006, Franchise Business Review has been recognizing excellence in franchising with the FBR50 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. These prestigious awards are considered the gold standard in franchisee satisfaction. Each year, Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchise owners across North America to determine their levels of satisfaction with their franchise brand. We compile a list of the top franchises each year based on our Franchisee Satisfaction Index and publish a ranking of the top franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Only franchises that survey with us and have high enough franchisee satisfaction results receive a Franchisee Satisfaction Award.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is an independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
