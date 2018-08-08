Getting Away From It All With OnBoat On A Boat In California

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,793 in the last 365 days.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hustle and bustle of California’s vibrant cities reaches an abrupt boundary of blue ocean vastness. Just off shore is a wild blue yonder of sparkling ocean, looming headlands, far away mountains. About a two-hour sail or less from either Newport Beach or Los Angeles, Catalina Island beckons Bali Hai like in the distance. The sea is full of wonders. There are coastal kelp beds, dolphins, and sea lions. In season, as the old mariner said, there be whales, plus an astounding variety of migratory birds. Garibaldi fish play in the rocks off Catalina like giant gold fish. On a Los Angeles charter boat or on a San Francisco yacht, the air is always fresh and cool. Getting to this wonderland has heretofore been off limits to those without a boat.
OnBoat opens a door to this new world by making boating easy. What Onboat has done is to curate a fleet of private boats, together with captains, and make them available for the public. According to Marc Andelman “We have infinitely expanded the territory for people in California cities to enjoy”. He explains that people in Los Angeles truly enjoy the affordable boating idea, and now regularly treat their families, children, and friends to some cooling relaxation and clean air out on the sea. Marc Andelman says “boating has become a must do activity while in Los Angeles”. Marc explains how OnBoat has also made boating in San Francisco and San Diego both more affordable and accessible. OnBoat also has the first sizeable fleet of charter boats in Honolulu, which is attracting as many locals as it does tourists.
The Onboat yacht rental website does indeed have very affordably priced boats in Los Angeles, San Diego rental boats, Newport Beach yachts, and San Francisco boats. For those with more expensive tastes, OnBoat also has an eye-popping selection of Los Angeles mega-yachts as well. According to Marc, most customers just want to have lunch or dinner and relax, or celebrate parties on a boat. Marc explains that in addition to private boat parties, many companies like to reward their employees with some relaxation time on a charter yacht in California.
More recently, OnBoat has enlisted a fleet of fine charter yachts in Miami, and is also expanding internationally, with a sleek fleet of yachts for hire in Sydney Australia and boats for hire in Barcelona, Spain.

