Getting Away From It All With OnBoat On A Boat In California
OnBoat opens a door to this new world by making boating easy. What Onboat has done is to curate a fleet of private boats, together with captains, and make them available for the public. According to Marc Andelman “We have infinitely expanded the territory for people in California cities to enjoy”. He explains that people in Los Angeles truly enjoy the affordable boating idea, and now regularly treat their families, children, and friends to some cooling relaxation and clean air out on the sea. Marc Andelman says “boating has become a must do activity while in Los Angeles”. Marc explains how OnBoat has also made boating in San Francisco and San Diego both more affordable and accessible. OnBoat also has the first sizeable fleet of charter boats in Honolulu, which is attracting as many locals as it does tourists.
The Onboat yacht rental website does indeed have very affordably priced boats in Los Angeles, San Diego rental boats, Newport Beach yachts, and San Francisco boats. For those with more expensive tastes, OnBoat also has an eye-popping selection of Los Angeles mega-yachts as well. According to Marc, most customers just want to have lunch or dinner and relax, or celebrate parties on a boat. Marc explains that in addition to private boat parties, many companies like to reward their employees with some relaxation time on a charter yacht in California.
More recently, OnBoat has enlisted a fleet of fine charter yachts in Miami, and is also expanding internationally, with a sleek fleet of yachts for hire in Sydney Australia and boats for hire in Barcelona, Spain.
