OnBoat’s Ibiza Yacht, The Los Angeles Way to Party

OnBoat introduces Los Angeles’s newest way to celebrate, the Ibiza party yacht, docked in Long Beach, Port of LA. The Ibiza sports a multimillion re-fit, rebuilt inside and out under the auspices of an architect.
This stunning 78-foot OnBoat, Los Angeles party boat will really add motion to your celebration! This multi-decked party yacht stands out for its combination of large rooms and private cozy nooks to hide out in. The interior is a clean mix of stone shades accented by striking orange with a modern look that sets this party boat apart. Rows of large windows let the sparkling ocean light into the huge interior, which includes a massive central salon and ample wet bar. At the front of the boat, another interior windowed space provides another protected viewing area. This opens out to an open front deck that is a great spot from which to watch the bow break the waves. An additional VIP dining area sumptuously seats up to 14 guests. To top it all off is a huge upper sky lounge deck, offering wide views of the spacious harbor, while you and your guests relax and socialize.
There are plenty of options for dining throughout the Ibiza, with the bow deck, and upper decks, fore or aft providing intimate and luxurious settings for watching the sunset and having a great party! The sound system includes two sets of professional night club level audio systems in both upper and main levels, with impressive sound and bass. Both come with Bluetooth connection. You don’t need hire a DJ to bring extra speakers. Simply create a play list on your phone or iPod.
The Ibiza sails through the fascinating, science fiction looking container port and then out into the spacious and wide Long Beach harbor, back dropped by the green hills of Palos Verdes. This harbor is protected by large breakwaters against waves, yet feels like the open ocean.
According to Marc Andelman of OnBoat, “the Ibiza is Los Angeles’ party yacht”. According to Marc, the newly introduced party yacht Ibiza has already been chartered numerous times. Party goers who have enjoyed this new venue range from wedding celebrations on the water, to bachelorette boat parties, and corporate yacht parties.
