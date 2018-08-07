Murphy Door Creative Door Solutions to Exhibit in Lockdowel Booth 8073 at IWF Atlanta Aug. 22-25

Murphy Door gives this closet door added storage. Lockdowel Fastening makes it easy to assemble.

Murphy Door Gives Customers an Easy-to-Assemble, Beautiful, Secret Door with Lockdowel fast assembly fasteners – See it at IWF Atlanta Booth 8073

With Lockdowel snap-in fasteners, assembly time for a full-sized bookshelf hidden door is about two hours for the average person. This is 60% faster than our old fastener technology.” — Murphy Door CEO Jeremy G. Barker

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators of Murphy DoorTM Creative Door Solutions announce that they will have two secret door bookshelves on display at IWF Atlanta in the Lockdowel booth #8073, August 22-25. Murphy Door uses Lockdowel slide-to-lock fastening technology to expedite the assembly of their Flush Mounted Bookcase, Surface Mounted Bifolding Bookcase, and the Flush Mounted French style Bookcase Doors.

“With Lockdowel snap-in fasteners, assembly time for a full-sized bookshelf hidden door is about two hours for the average person with no carpentry experience. This is 60% faster than our old fastener technology,” Murphy Door CEO Jeremy G. Barker says.

Last year Home Depot started selling Murphy Door Creative Door Solutions nationally. The deal was partially enabled by the use of Lockdowel fasteners, which allowed the company to flat pack ship the doors nationwide.

Murphy Door creates doors that serve multiple purposes. Each design is fully functional, architecturally sound cabinetry that operates smoothly as a door. The company creates doors that serve as usable storage with shelving or hidden compartments. By taking advantage of doorway and wall space that is normally wasted, a Murphy Door can often add 16 to 42 cubic feet of storage to a home or office the company states.

About Murphy Door

Murphy Door is the industry leader in creative door solutions. Featured in ‘This Old House’ and many well-respected publications, Murphy Door is the storage door concept for architects, home builders, designers, remodelers, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Murphy Doors are manufactured in Ogden, Utah, with an additional distribution and sales center located in Lexington, Kentucky. Murphy Door, Creative Door Solutions- 2541 Rulon White Blvd., Ogden, UT 84404 888-458-5911 sales@murphydoor.com



About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650)477-7112 www.lockdowel.com