SpinCar® Named Exclusive Provider for S21Media to Resell Interactive Merchandising Tool in Australia
SpinCar and S21Media to team up at the Australian Automotive Dealer Association convention in September.
SpinCar’s state-of-the-art merchandising solution leverages proprietary technology to build trust with consumers shopping on a dealer, OEM, or third-party website. The platform automatically converts vehicle photographs into highly-interactive, virtual reality enabled 360° displays with tagged, touchable hotspots. These customizable hotspots can be used to indicate features or faults of a vehicle and gain unprecedented insights about consumer behavior. The 360° interior and exterior views can easily be published on any website in under ten minutes and customers can even dive inside the vehicle if they have a virtual reality headset (Gear VR, Google Cardboard, or other).
“Given the incredibly rapid adoption of our solutions in the Americas and Europe, we are very excited to bring our products to the Australian auto market in concert with S21 Media,” said Devin Daly, CEO of SpinCar. “Their unmatched reputation and reach along with our proprietary technology will make for a phenomenal partnership.”
SpinCar’s Mobile Capture Application increases photographer efficiency by two-to-three times while guaranteeing photographic consistency and promoting higher inventory coverage ratios. SpinCar’s 360° WalkAround display is proven to increase website dwell times and conversion rates by providing a more interactive experience. In addition, SpinCar’s Lead Intelligence Reporting includes a set of proprietary reports that help dealerships understand the drivers of their business like never before. By monitoring engagement with hotspot features, SpinCar helps dealers understand consumer behavior which then drives more efficient, customized sales and marketing strategies. SpinCar’s reporting provides unprecedented consumer insights that foster customer-tailored sales conversations and marketing.
“I believe SpinCar is the next big thing in dealer-to-consumer marketing and am predicting a huge take-up by Aussie dealers,” said Patrick Tessier, head of S21Media, on the partnership with SpinCar.
SpinCar and S21Media will team up at the Australian Automotive Dealer Association convention in September. As a platinum sponsor, SpinCar will be hosting the first ever AADA SpinCar Golf Cup at The Glades as well as the AADA SpinCar Deep Sea Fishing Adventure as part of the convention.
About S21 Media Australia:
S21Media is one of Australia’s leading digital marketing agencies specializing in automotive dealer advertising, promotion, and merchandising. The agency is headed by Patrick Tessier, a 40-year industry veteran and thought leader who is renowned in Australia and internationally for his unique dealer insights, marketing acumen and passion for the retail motor business. In addition, Patrick is the global ambassador for the AADA National Dealer Convention and the publisher of the bi-monthly Automotive Dealer, a print and digital magazine focused on the latest dealer news and views. He is supported by a team of design and sales professionals dedicated to providing dealers with a range of cutting-edge digital solutions.
About SpinCar:
SpinCar, based in New York City, is a comprehensive vehicle merchandising platform used by auto dealers in the U.S. and abroad, including several OEMs. SpinCar's Mobile Capture Application increases photographer efficiency by 2-3X while guaranteeing photographic consistency and promoting higher inventory coverage. The SpinCar 360° WalkAround web display is proven to increase website dwell times and a guaranteed 10% increase in leads by providing a more interactive consumer experience. For more information about SpinCar’s vehicle merchandising capabilities try a free demo today or visit SpinCar.com.
Catherine Alton
SpinCar
(315) 949-2006
email us here