IT Governance’s PCI DSS Implementation Training Course now running in more European cities

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major European cities have now been added to IT Governance’s Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) training course.

The three-day course is now running in Amsterdam, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham (Please note those booking courses based outside the UK will be taken to the IT Governance EU website). It provides coverage of all aspects of implementing a PCI DSS compliance programme. Successful completion of the inclusive exam leads to the industry-recognised PCI DSS Implementation (PCI IM) qualification.

Those who enrol will learn about the purpose of the PCI DSS, the requirements for protection of cardholder data, related PCI standards and programmes, the 12 standard requirements, maintaining compliance and much more.

As well as training courses, IT Governance covers the entire range of payment card compliance services, such as PCI gap analysis, PCI DSS penetration testing, a PCI DSS documentation toolkit, compliance audit and Report on Compliance (RoC) and PCI consultancy by the hour.

For more information about IT Governance, visit the website, contact the team direct at servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk, or call +44 (0) 333 800 7000.