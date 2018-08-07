Wondershare Recoverit Free Updated for 2018 Gets Data Back on Track from Hard Drive

Wondershare has released a new and advanced version of Recoverit, which allows its users to recover the lost and deleted data from different sources for free.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, 中国, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondershare has released a new and advanced version of Recoverit, which allows its users to recover the lost and deleted data from different sources for free. The company is already known to develop some of the most cutting-edge technologies for its global audience. To make it easier for users to perform a comprehensive data recovery, it has released a free version of Recoverit. It is an extremely secure and easy to use tool that can perform data recovery under different situations.

Recoverit Free – A reliable free data recovery solution for hard drive

Wondershare Recoverit Free https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery-free.html provides a secure and reliable solution to recover lost, delete, and inaccessible data from a hard drive. It supports the recovery of more than 500 different types of content. This includes photos, videos, music, documents, and plenty of other data files in numerous formats.

Furthermore, there are two modes of data recovery. Users can first perform a quick scan to retrieve the lost data in less time. If they want to perform a more comprehensive and detailed recovery of data, then they can perform a deep scan. While it takes more time than a quick scan, the results are also more extensive.

Recoverit is available for free so users don’t need to spend a single dime to recover their lost or deleted content. The free version supports the recovery of up to 100 MB of data. For an unlimited recovery of data, users can buy its premium version, which comes with tons of other features as well.

Use Recoverit to recover lost data from hard drive

There are numerous hard drive recovery software https://recoverit.wondershare.com/top-10-hard-drive-recovery-software-windows-mac.html for Windows and Mac out there. Though there are only a handful of data recovery tools that are available for free. Out of all the provided options, Wondershare Recoverit is mostly recommended. This is because the tool is quite easy to use and provides reliable data recovery results. Used by experts, it has one of the highest success rates in the industry.

It can perform data recovery from different sources, including a computer’s hard drive as well as various external sources (like USB drive, external hard disk, and so on). In order to recover lost data from a computer’s hard drive, users simply need to launch Recoverit and select a hard drive partition. Afterward, the software will perform an extensive scan of the data and give the desired results.

Since users can have a preview of the retrieved data, they can perform a selective recovery too. From a system crash to a virus attack and accidental deletion to a lost partition, Recoverit can be used to retrieve data in different scenarios. The data won’t be stored by the application in the process. Therefore, users don’t have to worry about the leak of their private information while recovering their data.

Recoverit now supports macOS High Sierra 10.3

Recently, Wondershare Recoverit has gone through an upgrade. Now, the software also supports the recovery of data for macOS High Sierra 10.13 as well. With this new upgrade, Recoverit ensures an improved recovery of data for its Mac users. As a reliable Mac data recovery https://recoverit.wondershare.com/data-recovery-mac.html tool, it boasts an impressive success rate of 96%.

Besides High Sierra 10.13, it is also compatible with all the leading versions of Mac and Windows too. It supports all the popular file systems like NTFS, FAT/exFAT, APFS, HFS+, and HFS X. It is compatible with Mac OS X 10.8 to Mac OS X 10.13 as well as Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10. Therefore, performing a data recovery on a system’s hard drive, SSD, RAID, or USB Drive won’t be an issue. Users can even recover lost data from an SD card and other external sources.

With such a wide range of features, Wondershare Recoverit seems like a leading candidate in the data recovery industry. As it is freely available, users can simply get a hang of the tool without spending a single dime. All they need to do is visit its official website and download it on their Mac or Windows system for free. Later, they can retrieve the lost, deleted, or inaccessible data from their computer under different scenarios. While the free version