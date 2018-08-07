MRO PROFESSIONALS FROM WORLD’S LARGEST CORPORATIONS TO PRESENT AT MAXIMOWORLD 2018
The Ecosystem for Asset Management Draws Over 1,000 Asset Managers, Business Leaders and IT/OT Professionals
This year’s event marks the 50th anniversary of MRO Software (originally founded as PSDI, 1968-1998, before being sold to IBM® in 2006) and includes representation from a multitude of industries representing process and discrete manufacturing, transportation, facilities, and IT.
“The innovations that IBM continues to develop offer a natural connection to Watson IoT, asset health, asset performance, augmented reality, blockchain and building information management (BIM),” commented Terrence O'Hanlon, CEO and Publisher at Reliabilityweb.com® and Uptime® magazine. “Although asset management is never easy, there has never been a better time to leverage digital technologies to drive value-based decisions. MaximoWorld is designed to provide an ecosystem for Maximo® users, IBM, Maximo Partners, Reliability Partners, thought-leaders and best-selling authors to share new ideas, approaches and use cases.”
“Marquis Maximo clients representing a multitude of asset intensive industries coupled with the right titles and content makes this our flagship event of the year,“ stated Ray Miciek, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Aquitas Solutions. “MaximoWorld truly delivered on all fronts for us during its’ inaugural event, and we expect nothing but the same in 2018.”
MaximoWorld is a Reliabilityweb.com event and includes over 1,000 asset managers, business leaders and IT/OT professionals from over 30 countries. Industries represented include oil & gas, electrical power generation, mining, food & beverage, water, life sciences, manufacturing, government, engineering & construction, chemical, metals, commercial buildings, pulp & paper, wood products, rail & transportation, automation, sensors, technology & software, management consulting, test instrument suppliers and universities.
Timken Steel’s Tom Peterson is a presenter this year at MaximoWorld. “I’m honored and excited to play an active role on this year’s agenda. Not only do I have the opportunity to share best practices through our usage of IBM Maximo, but I expect to garner and gain a tremendous amount of insight on what many of my industry peers are doing and have accomplished with Maximo,” said Tom.
This year’s event also features several presentations, sessions and forums focused on artificial intelligence and the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) including the keynote address from Ben Pring, best-selling co-author of “What to Do When Machines Do Everything.” Several Maximo user groups hosted meetings on day 1. These user groups are essential components of a vibrant year-round asset management eco-system.
MaximoWorld is supported by IBM, the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP), Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM), Vibration Institute, Reliability Partners and the Reliability Leadership Institute®.
