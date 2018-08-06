Sean Juhl Explains How to Support People Suffering from Anxiety
How to Support Those with Anxiety According to Sean Juhl
Sean Juhl explains that the starting point has to be an awareness that no two cases of anxiety are exactly the same. Some people have very subtle anxiety, often because they have learned to hide it because they are embarrassed. Others have very odd behavior, such as suddenly not wanting to attend social events or no longer wanting to drive. The reality is that it is almost impossible for someone to control their own anxiety, which means it is completely impossible for someone else to do t for them. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Three types of anxiety exist, explains Juhl:
Social anxiety. This is quite common and effectively means people feel worried about being judged and humiliated in social situations.
Panic disorder. This is much rarer and involves people having sudden bouts of extreme fear, meaning their fight or flight response starts for no reason.
Generalized anxiety. This is also quite common and essentially describes all forms of anxiety that aren’t panic disorders and aren’t related solely to social situations.
Regardless of the type of anxiety someone has, they will often exhibit sleep problems, overthink everything, have tense muscles, feel irritable, struggle to concentrate, and feel restless, on edge, and fatigued.
The simplest, yet also most effective method of controlling anxiety, according to Juhl, is to learn how to breathe. Concentrating on breathing, taking in the breath through the mouth for a count of three, holding it for a count of two, and breathing out through the mouth for a count of four, works. It sends oxygen coursing through the body, thereby flushing out stress hormones, while at the same time occupying the mind away from anxious thoughts. It is also important that their friend and partners allow them to discuss how they feel without casting judgment. Fear of being negatively judged underpins almost all anxious thoughts, so this is very important. Explaining away fears through logical reasoning does not work, as anxiety is an irrational fear.
According to Juhl, being with someone who has anxiety is incredibly tiring. However, love can overcome this. By being supportive instead of dismissive, and by listening instead of explaining away, someone who suffers from anxiety can learn how to relax and let their fears go. It is at that point that logical reasoning will start to have an impact as well.
