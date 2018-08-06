The Third Period Exceeds Goal for First Round of Funding
GoFundMe development campaign raises nearly $43,000 to help spearhead feature-length hockey film
The Third Period is a gritty, feature-length ice hockey drama, written, produced and directed by Steph Greegor, former Fox Sports Ohio reporter and on-air Blue Jackets Live commentator. Greegor’s short film “Olsky,” the short proof-of-concept for The Third Period was Emmy-nominated and festival-accepted. The Third Period is the first feature-length hockey film in U.S. history to be written, produced and directed by a woman.
The movie is set to film in Columbus beginning June 2019.
“It’s a tremendous milestone to exceed our first fundraising benchmark,” Greegor said. “Not only does it allow us to properly lay the foundation for this film, it shows the tremendous support this project is building from local businesses, hockey fans, and the entire central Ohio community. We have a lot of work to do before the first scene is shot, but we’re well on our way to bringing a little Hollywood to Columbus.”
To date, eight local businesses have signed on as film partners through a combination of monetary and in-kind donations. LIVE! Technologies is now the official live production partner and Platinum sponsor of the film; Giant Eagle is the official catering partner and Gold sponsor; and Michael Darr of RBar Arena and Three-Legged Mare is the official bar & restaurant partner. Other partners include CD102.5, The Chiller Ice Rinks, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, Pendulum PR and Creative Strategies and The Reel Law Firm.
The production has also garnered critical support from area organizations including Experience Columbus, Greater Columbus Sports Commission, Greater Columbus Film Commission, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.
“As the sales and marketing organization for the Columbus Region, we appreciate how the film will shine a positive light on our city, including its sports, restaurants and shopping,” wrote Experience Columbus President and CEO Brian Ross in a letter of support. “The film could serve as ‘advertising’ for our thriving community and build awareness of Columbus as an attractive destination for visitors, conventions and sporting events. Also, the economic impact to Columbus and Franklin County during six weeks of filming in 2019 will be significant.”
The Third Period has identified four local charities for which the team will raise money throughout production. Charity partners include Hinote’s Heroes, First Responder Faceoff Foundation, Columbus Ice Hockey Club and CD 102.5’s For the Kids. The first official fundraiser event is happening now at RBar in the Arena District. Throughout the month of August, all purchases can be rounded up to the nearest dollar and 100 percent of those monies will be divided equally between the four charities.
In addition to the round-up campaign at RBar, The Third Period will be hosting the film’s three lead actors Chris Tschupp (California), Myles Clohessy (New York), and Aaron Massey (Columbus) in Central Ohio. Tschupp, a former NHL athlete and Calvin Klein model will play the lead character "Mike Olsky," an aging ice hockey star who must battle his way back from injury before retirement. The hot-shot antagonist “Teddy Hendrix” will be played by Quantico cast member Clohessy, a former Division 1 athlete, who played ice hockey for two years. The best friend, who bridges the gap in between, will be played by Massey. More information about this weekend visit will be posted on the film’s website in the coming weeks.
The Third Period will be produced by Len Hartman, an award-winning screenwriter and film producer who worked on projects including Free State of Jones, a Civil War era historical drama starring Matthew McConaughey, with Ohio Film Group to provide post-production services.
For more information on the film, visit www.thirdperiodfilm.com.
