The 2018 Healing School Session with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Kicked Off Successfully

LONDON, LONDON, UK, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2018 Healing School sessions, organized by the leader of Christ Embassy – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome have successfully started. The August 2018 Healing School session is held in Lagos, Nigeria and it is welcoming thousand attendees from all over the world who registered to participate in the sessions. The Healing School is a healing ministry of Rev. (Dr.) Chris Oyakhilome which has been created to “take divine healing to the nations.”

“The Healing School has been a source of joy to many over the years, bringing God’s healing power to the sick, diseased and infirmed through faith in God’s Word. It’s the place of the demonstration of Christ’s compassions, where hopeless situations are turned around, and the dead are raised to life from debilitating illnesses and infirmities of all kinds: HIV, diabetes, cancer, heart conditions, severe migraines and more,” says the organization behind the event.

Throughout the previous sessions many have expressed that their lives changed after attending the sessions. Many people with medically hopeless cases have shared that their lives were saved with the help of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and the healing sessions he organizes every year.

At present for the Healing Sessions were also past students, whose testimonials have been “stirring faith for the miraculous in the hearts of the students who have come from far and near.” For example, one of those testimonials was of Prince Enefiok, who was a professional footballer with an injury, preventing him from doing sporting activities. He shared that after he received healing at the Healing School, his injuries recovered and he could play again.

The August Healing Sessions welcomed people from all over the world, free of charge and also provided various assistance to the attendees for the visa for the foreign visitors, transportation and suitable accommodation, in proximity to the Healing School Complex.

Updates and more information on the Healing School August Session are available on the official website of Christ Embassy: https://www.christembassy.org/ and the official website of The Healing School: www.enterthehealingschool.org