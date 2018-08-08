Global Dental Care Equipment Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Dental Equipment Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Tobacco consumption and poor oral hygiene is driving the growth of dental care equipment market” — OMR Analyst

INDORE, INDIA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the OMR analysis, the global dental care equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global dental care equipment market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing tobacco consumption and poor oral hygiene. The global dental care equipment market is segmented on the basis of dental lasers, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, system and parts, other equipment and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations market determinants, key company analysis, competitive landscape, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“Changing lifestyle among people is one of the major causes of poor oral health. Trend of smoking, drinking alcohol and consumption of tobacco products is increasing among the people which are a major risk factor for the development of these oral diseases. Smoking tobacco can cause various oral health problems such as dental plaque, tooth staining, bad breath, and tooth loss and gum disease. Additionally, it may change the type of bacteria in dental plaque which increases the number of harmful bacteria. Moreover, it reduces the blood flow in the gums and makes them more likely to become inflamed. Such effects associated with tobacco usage more likely enable its users to use dental services for their oral health which further promotes the market growth.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven due to growing geriatric population and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and growing disposable incomes in the region are supporting growth of market in this region.

