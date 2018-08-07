Issued by IT Governance

Huge boost for education sector as IT Governance acquires GDPR compliance tool

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 7 August 2018 – As part of its longer-term investment in supporting the UK education sector with its GDPR compliance obligations, IT Governance Ltd (the largest operational subsidiary of AIM-listed GRC International Group plc) has acquired www.gdpr.co.uk from Cambridge company Wonde Ltd.

This announcement sees IT Governance acquire a tool that has already helped hundreds of schools to manage and evidence their journey to GDPR compliance. Relevant books, e-learning and other services will be made available across the www.gdpr.co.uk website during August.

Key features of the easy-to-use platform include supplier management and compliance tracking; targeted staff training and a training log; subject access request and data breach management and recording; key policy and data mapping templates; and risk assessment. All are coordinated through automated tasks and reminders.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “We understand that schools want easy-to-use and sector-specific tools and this software makes their journey to GDPR compliance straightforward. We’re really impressed with how easy the tool is to use and how popular it is with schools.”

IT Governance, a preferred supplier with the Association of School and College Leaders, last month announced a new partnership with the UK’s number one reporting tool for school heads, The Headteacher’s Report, to create the GDPR Report, which helps schools audit their GDPR compliance.

For further assistance, visit the IT Governance website, email education@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.

