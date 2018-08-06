Luxury Restaurant Awards for The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

The Beach Grill Restaurant Bejana Rijstaffel Dinner Culinary Cave at Bejana Grilled Lobster at The Beach Grill

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accolades continue for The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, with the announcement of two new awards at the prestigious World Luxury Restaurant Awards Gala Event. The resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana won Luxurious Scenic Setting in the Southern Asia category, while The Beach Grill took the award for best Luxury Beachside Restaurant, also in the Southern Asia region.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali we strive to create unforgettable dining experiences for our guests, with world class cuisine and stunning settings enhanced by the legendary service of the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort. We are thrilled that this dedication to excellence has been honored by such a prestigious luxury award event,” says General Manager, Karim Tayach.

Winning the Luxurious Scenic Setting award, Bejana offers breathtaking views over the Indian Ocean from its multi leveled timber deck and elegant interior. Guests are invited on a culinary journey across the Indonesian archipelago filled with exotic flavors of authentic cuisine elevated to a fine dining standard, accompanied by bespoke cocktails and impressive wine list.

The luxury Beachside Restaurant award is also a fitting tribute to The Beach Grill, located just meters from the dazzling white sand of the resort’s palm-fringed private beach. A tantalizing selection of fresh seafood and grilled specialties is complemented by dazzling views over the sapphire sea.

The Annual World Luxury Restaurant Awards celebrate exceptional service in the luxury wellness and fine dining industries and these two illustrious awards further solidify The Ritz-Carlton, Bali in the world of luxury service.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venues and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.

How Will You Remember Bali