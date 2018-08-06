Annette Hadley of Abundance Art to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 70 percent of adults in the United States have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives and up to 20 percent of these people go on to develop posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Chances are, you or someone you love has been affect by trauma, often without being aware of it. Annette Hadley, creative entrepreneur and founder of Abundance Art, was and is one of those people. One who openly and genuinely embraces and shares her ongoing healing process in the face of upheaval and stress so as to inspire and encourage others.

Annette likes to introduce herself first and foremost as a beloved child of God, trauma survivor and thriver, nurse, healthcare informatics consultant, world traveler, artist, writer, storyteller and creativity coach. Having lived and worked in three countries, traveling to thirty more, Annette’s passion evolves around connecting with and nourishing others with what nourishes her. This takes the form of painting, drawing, illustrating, digital designs, photographing chandeliers, writing poetry and memoir, and creativity coaching. She harnesses the beautifully powerful role of creativity to grow and heal, both herself and others.

As the Amazon #1 Bestselling author of memoirs “From Fear to Love How Creativity Saved my Life and Will Change Yours for the Better,” and “From Fear to Love Reflections and Stories for the Sensitive Soul” and the creativity workbook “Not Your Mama’s Mandalas,” Annette shares her own trauma healing stories and reflections as well as the role creativity played and plays, with the intention making a difference in others’ lives.

“I feel such a deep desire to help others,” says Annette. “Having walked my healing journey these last ten years, discovering my inner artist along the way, I use what I have learned. Along with deep empathic and intuitive skills, I help others visualize their own power to recognize and express their own creative gifts. Whether through a “Something for Your Soul” commission fine art painting or “Creativity Heals Coaching,” for me it’s about helping others find their creative way in the world.”

“At one point during my Somatic Experiencing™ (SE®) trauma recovery therapy, I realized I would live the rest of my life in the context of being a person with trauma,” says Annette. “The upside is that during that process I also learned techniques and new ways of believing, providing me with a comprehensive ‘toolkit’ on which to draw when old trauma patterns are triggered.

Annette’s favorite quote comes from Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” She adds, “I would back that up with my own philosophy: “Throughout life, align your acts and decisions to that which is most like love.”

CUTV News will feature Annette Hadley in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday August 7th at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to our show on BlogTalkRadio.

For more information on our guest please visit www.abundanceart.com

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno