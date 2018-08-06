Pre-register as a visitor for Gifts World Expo and explore Plethora of Networking Opportunities
A perfect destination to enhance your industry skills and know about the trending innovationsNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s leading exhibition on gift sourcing, Gifts World Expo is scheduled from 10 to 12 August 2018 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. The forthcoming edition of Gifts World Expo is all set to welcome over 250 renowned national and international exhibitors, displaying more than 800 brands over an expanded area of 1,00,000 Sq. Ft. for around 27,000 business visitors comprising corporates, business professionals, retailers, bulk buyers, etc. for three days full of extreme business activities. Don’t let the opportunity pass by; register today.
Register online to become a part of Gifts World Expo and get a comprehensive overview of the entire gifting market as well as that of the industry. The Show brings together thousands of buyers & sellers under one roof offering new ideas and sources to look for products & suppliers. Visitors are facilitated with a variety of products that they can evaluate and compare on the spot. By taking advantage of what Gifts World Expo offers, the opportunity for each visitor is well placed to expand business by manifolds.
Organised by the MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the Show, this year, will have nine distinct sections: Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Trophex, Electronics Appliances & Gadgets, Handicrafts, Timepieces & Watch, Home Décor & Houseware, Stationery World, Custom Branding Machinery, and new to the list, Office Supplies & Solutions.
Brands like MODA, Swiss Military, Raymond Ltd., Ferns & Petals, Maspar, Apsom, Safari Industries India Ltd., Amazon Pay Gift Card, Varmora Plastech Pvt. Ltd., Goblin India Ltd., Ekaani, VIE Foods Pvt. Ltd., Optima Industries, Zebronics, Everwear Industries, Sunrise The Gift World, Toreto Retail Pvt. Ltd., Décor Modular Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bluei Store Pvt. Ltd., Portronics, Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd., Trendec/H.M.I Manufacturing Co., Naman Sales, Modways, Mosaic Houseware, Basilur (SVA India Ltd.), PNB, Buttercup Confectionery Ltd., Goclick e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. and many more will be exhibiting.
The visitors will get an opportunity to source and explore innovative & numerous options in corporate gifts, decorative items & displays, desktop accessories, DIY & art supplies, artifacts, artificial flowers, bathroom accessories, candles and candle stands, crystal products, household storage, kitchenware, lamp & lighting, alabaster ware, aluminium, bar accessories, copperware, decorative boxes, oriental crafts, decorative timepieces, designer watches, digital watches, gold & silver watches, luxury watches, Trophies made of medals & badges, dye sublimation products, plaques & shield, label pins, Bluetooth devices, cameras, digital photo frames, paper products, office supplies, writing instruments, laser engraving machines, Dye sublimation machines, sublimation machines, CNC router, digital printing machines, UV flatbed printers and many more.
Gifts World Expo provides visitors with a comprehensive overview of the entire market and the industry. It brings together thousands of buyers and sellers under one roof in a short span of time. Get new ideas and sources to look for products and suppliers. The Show enables visitors to see large numbers of products, evaluate and compare them, attend demonstrations and to discuss directly with the manufacturers and suppliers. By taking advantage of what Gifts World Expo offers, you can expand your business by many folds.
Being a B2B exposition, the Show would welcome targeted and niche audience including Brand & Product Managers from Advertising Agencies, Boutiques, Decision Makers from Pharma, Software, FMCG & other sectors, Department Stores and Super Markets, Distributors & Agents, Duty Free & Travel Retailers, Event Companies, Gift Industry Professionals, Government Agency Buyers, Home & Lifestyle Stores, Hospitality Sector, Media, Promotions & Marketing Agencies, Multinational Corporates, Independent & Specialist Retailers, Overseas Buyers, Wholesalers & Importers and many more.
About The Organisers:
MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 15 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and Africa.
Manveen Kaur
MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
01146464848
email us here