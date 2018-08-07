Virtual Reality Sales Are Exploding at centertec
centertec sales are going though the roof while home based Virtual Reality sales remain flat
“Our sale numbers are up 28% over last quarter sales figures.” said Bill Tustin, CEO of centertec.
Existing monthly membership plans, robot birthday parties, VR parties and summer camp programs contributed to the unprecedented growth.
“Our innovative programs prove that our strong centertec business model is exactly what people are looking for in entertainment and STEM edutainment for their families” said Daniel Taylor, co founder.
Bill Tustin said “I love watching friends, students, campers, families and couples playing together and having a great time at centertec”.
Liz Hoy, General Manager at centertec said ”because our sales are increasing we have employed quite a lot of local high school and college kids in the community this year”.
“VR isn’t “dying” it’s just not for home use but to be enjoyed in an educational, entertainment social center” said Daniel Taylor.
centertec offers custom birthday party packages, as seen here:
https://centertec.com/birthday-parties/robot-party
Reservations for centertec are encouraged and are available for $30 per person per hour.
Tickets are available online at http://www.centertec.com.
Daniel Taylor
centertec
8007058715
