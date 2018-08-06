Issued by Hallet Oak Foundation

HALLET OAK GALLERY'S SPOTLIGHT ON THE ARTS: LARRY CHARLES, WATERCOLOR ARTIST

"Summer isn’t summer at our house without watermelon in the refrigerator. We buy a melon, cut it in half, slice it up, and bag it for easy access on a hot day" - Larry Charles, contemporary watercolor artist.

FREE RECEPTION: SATURDAY, AUG. 11TH 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Larry Charles's watercolor artworks are big, bold and brilliant!”
— Hallet Oak Gallery Curator

HALLETTSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spotlight on the Arts at the Hallet Oak Gallery for August will be featuring watercolor artist, Larry Charles. Larry’s opening reception will be Saturday, August 11, 2018, 2:00 till 4:00 PM at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville, TX. All are welcome to attend the opening and meet Larry Charles in person.

Larry Charles bold color and strong imagery is what comes to mind when viewing his treasured works of all kinds of subjects, from longhorn steers, fruit and gardens. An award-winning artist, he has paintings in private collections throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. A native Coloradan who married a fifth generation Texan, Larry now lives in Lavaca County.

Larry’s exhibit will remain on display through August 31st. All Spotlight exhibits are free and open to the public. His works will be for sale. For more information visit www.halletoakgallery.com.

Hallet Oak Gallery PSA

About

The Hallet Oak Gallery is a place to exhibit art, see art, and learn art and is the artistic and cultural center of Lavaca County. The organization offers six different core services that target senior citizens, individuals with special needs, and students who attend rural schools affected by a lack of art funding. Our services include: • One-stop Learning Center – Free Family Days • Cultural Arts Exhibitions – Students, Emerging, Established Exhibits • Educational Outreach – Public Lunch & Learns, Student Tours/Lectures • Artist Studio Programs – Encouraging Artist to Teach • Special Cultural Opportunities – All Free: Spring Festival, Spooktacular, & Chriskindlmarkt • Art Trail and Civic Programs – Encouraging Tourism, Public Art, & Art Contests Most of

http://www.halletoakgallery.com

