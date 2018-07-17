Hallet Oak Gallery Student Show featuring Satori Davis, Award- Winning Artist

Color Pencil by Satori Davis

Saturday, July 28, 2018 2 PM - 4 PM

Satori is an outstanding and hardworking student, I look forward to her future.” — Stacy Powers, Hallettsville High School Art Teacher

HALLETTSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallet Oak Gallery Student Show

Satori Davis, Award- Winning Artist

Saturday, July 28, 2018 2 PM – 4 PM

Hallet Oak Gallery is pleased to announce a Student Show featuring Satori Davis, an award-winning pop and realism artist, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. A free opening reception will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM. The student art exhibit will be on display through August 25, 2018.

Satori Davis, a black American and 2018 graduate of Hallettsville High School, promises to dazzle audiences with her artistic diverse style of realism and pop art. Her art teacher, Staci Powers, explains, “Satori is an outstanding and hardworking student, I look forward to her future.”

Satori uses real objects, people, and animals for subjects to create one-of-a-kind artworks. A true naturalist, she loves to draw things as they are in real life making her work very life-like. Winning Best-of-Show twice in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Contest gave her a scholarship opportunity to attend the Glassell School of Art. Satori, also, won the Patriotic Art Award through the Lavaca Memorial VFW Auxiliary #6382 three times; she won the 2017 Hallet Oak Gallery’s Christmas Art Contest; a 2017 South Central Texas Art League scholarship to attend a portrait workshop; and a 2018 Hallet Oak Foundation scholarship.

Hallet Oak Gallery is a 501 (3) C non-profit fine art, performance, and learning center. Among it’s six main activity programs, is to provide art exhibits that showcase established and emerging artists.

Hallet Oak Gallery is located downtown Hallettsville, in the historic Kahn & Stanzel Bldg., 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville, TX 77964. To book group tours - contact linda@halletoakgallery.com or leave a message at 361-217-7030. The building is handicap assessable. To view calendar-of-events, bookmark: www.halletoakgallery.com.

Hallet Oak Gallery PSA