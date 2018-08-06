How Blockchain Will Change the Way We Live
King says an episode is good enough when viewer and listeners learn something that is nice to know. But an episode is remarkable when viewers and listeners learn something that they need to know.
“I believe the episode on blockchain, now airing on select PBS and other stations, is remarkable,” says King. “It’s a layman’s guide to blockchain – an open-source distributed database using state-of-the-art cryptography – which is changing the world and our everyday lives.”
King says the episode, which is the program’s third on blockchain, is both a fascinating and essential primer. “You’ll learn how this technology might reduce your electric bills, prevent foodborne illnesses and ensure the reliability of medicines,” he says.
“I’m grateful to guests Tony Giroti of the Energy Blockchain Consortium and Chris Peoples of Peoples Partners & Associates for brilliantly guiding us along the chain and unlocking the block,” King says.
The episode opens with King saying, “You may not be interested in blockchain, but blockchain is interested in you.” His rewording of Leon Trotsky’s “You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”
One of the most important uses of blockchain will be to preserve democracy. “In Africa and elsewhere, blockchain has the potential to end voter fraud. Your vote will be preserved for all time,” King says.
