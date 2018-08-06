Infotools Sponsors Premiere Innovation Award and Community Advancement Award at the 2018 RAEAWARDS
Research Association New Zealand’s bi-annual awards program celebrates effective and impactful researchAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, is the named sponsor of both the premiere Innovation Award and the Community Advancement Category Award in the 2018 Research Association Effectiveness Awards (RAEAWARDS). The RAEAWARDS, an initiative of the Research Association New Zealand (RANZ), encourage, recognize and reward the successful use of research, evaluation, data analysis and insights in commercial and social environments.
The Infotools Innovation Award will be awarded to a Platinum or Gold winner in one of the eight Category Awards, where the category entry demonstrates an innovative approach and effective execution of a research project. Eligible projects will have shown either completely out-of-the-box thinking in their overall approach, or innovative techniques at any stage, even if the project was of a more traditional design. Infotools believes that the kind of forward-thinking recognized by the Innovation Award is what will help take the industry into the future.
The Infotools Community Advancement Award recognizes work that either contributes to a wider understanding of social or societal issues, or is conducted primarily for the greater good of society.
“The RAEAWARDS are greatly anticipated by the New Zealand research community, celebrating our contributions to business success both here and around the globe,” said Ant Franklin, CEO of Infotools. “The Innovation Award and the Community Advancement Category Award are both a great fit for Infotools, as they align closely with our own company values and objectives. We look forward to celebrating innovative approaches to consumer insights that drive social and commercial decision making.”
The bi-annual New Zealand RAEAWARDS are open to members of the Research Association New Zealand, featuring New Zealand’s major research, data collection and insights agencies, as well as client organizations that are carrying out, buying and using research, data and insights. The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in Auckland on August 17.
About Research Association New Zealand
The Research Association New Zealand (RANZ) is the only industry body in New Zealand dedicated to professional providers and users of research, insights and data. The RANZ brand is a trust-mark for clients, employers, colleagues and other industries and indicates that the bearer is a member of an expert community, which upholds the highest professional and ethical standards.
About Infotools
Infotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique research agencies such as MDI and Quantum Market Research. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.
