ANCON Medical Disease Screening Device Shows Promise for Lyme Disease

Early Detection of Lyme Disease Possible with ANCON Medical Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging Technology Device, Further Research

With the heat of the summer in full fling, outdoor activities like camping and hiking will be part of the fun for many families and individuals. Unfortunately, that also means the risk of Lyme disease, which is most commonly spread through tick bites.

ANCON Medical is looking to introduce revolutionary new technology that can make it easier for doctors to diagnose Lyme disease, for which early treatment can usually result in a rapid and complete recovery, according to the USA Centers for Disease Control.

ANCON Medical’s Nanoparticle Biomarker Tagging (NBT) device can screen for a wide range of diseases by testing an individual’s exhaled breath for biomarkers, which act as a chemical fingerprint for the presence of disease.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria and can result in fever, fatigue, skin rash, flu-like symptoms, headaches, joint pains, neck stiffness, heart palpitations and numbness in the face. In the U.S., there were more than 30,000 confirmed reported cases in 2017, with another 10,000 probable cases. There are around 1,000 confirmed cases in the UK each year. Public Health England state that the true number could be around 3,000 per year. However, this number could be much higher.

There are limited testing methods for Lyme disease, which usually begins with doctors examining both the symptoms and possible exposure to ticks. In later stages, the disease can be detected through a blood test, which will often produce negative results in the early stage of the disease.

“If Lyme disease is discovered early, and treated early, a patient can make a full recovery. But if treatment isn’t delivered until later, a patient can suffer chronic symptoms from the disease,” said Wesley Baker, ANCON Medical CEO. “ANCON Medical’s NBT technology has the promise to give doctors early screening capabilities for Lyme disease, allowing for quicker treatment and better results for people infected with the disease.”

To become an effective screening device for Lyme disease, more research and funding will be needed to discover the chemical VOC (volatile organic compound) biomarker for Lyme disease. Furthermore, more research into the Lyme disease biomarker could expand the value of NBT technology to the veterinary field, as the disease has been diagnosed in dogs, cats, horses, goats, sheep and cattle.

In cattle, horses and other livestock, Lyme disease can result in lameness, chronic weight loss and require euthanisation in some cases. Fortunately, Lyme disease can’t be transferred through milk or another contact with livestock, but it can affect an infected cow’s milk production.

“By applying our revolutionary new NBT technology to veterinary medicine, ANCON Medical can make it easier for vets, farmers and agricultural professionals to detect Lyme disease in their animals and better manage their livestock,” Baker said.

ANCON Medical is actively raising investment now to help run trials of its technology to be able potentially to look to help diagnoses of Lyme disease.

