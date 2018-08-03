Majestic Electronics launches new 12 Volt 32" LED TV for Marine and RV industry packed with features.

Majestic LED323GS is the latest in state-of-the-art technology TV's connect it to your phone or tablet and get access to thousands of Apps more than a Smart TV.

For those looking for an 12V RV TV and don't have internet connection you can still access the Apps and watch movies or listen to music that has been downloaded so you still enjoy the big screen.” — Matthew Forbes

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majestic Electronics has released their latest 12 Volt 32” LED TV, the Majestic LED323GS has been engineered specifically for the 12V Marine and RV industry with incredible features such as being able to view your Phone or Tablet on a large 32" screen without wifi.

With simple plug and play connectivity, just use a HDMI Connector and Phone or Tablet adaptor and connect it to the Majestic LED323GS 12 Volt LED TV and watch your Phone or Tablet come to life on the large screen. The best part is there is no complex setting up wifi connection on the TV it’s all done through your phone, so now you can use your phone or tablet to surf the internet, do your emails, Facebook, watch movies on YouTube, Amazon, Apple iTunes or even Google Play plus access to more apps than a Smart TV.

For those that are looking for a 12V RV TV and don't have internet connection in remote areas you can still access all the Apps and watch movies or listen to music that has been downloaded so you are still able to enjoy the big screen from your mobile device.

The Majestic LED323GS is the latest in state-of-the-art technology with the New Range of Global TV's that Majestic has recently launched which are packed with features such as Global TV tuner, which comprises of DVB-T, DVB-S, ATSC which allows the TV to work throughout Europe, Pacific Region, Africa, North and South America covering over 150 different countries, it makes it the perfect 12 Volt Marine TV and no other TV in the world has this technology.

With more features and functions than any other 12V Marine TV, the Majestic 32" has a built in DVD Player, Multiple HDMI Ports, USB which is able to play movies, music or photos from your USB device. Plus it has some very user friendly features such as One Touch Tuning, so when you go to a new location you do not need to go through the menu to Re-Tune your TV simply push the Scan Button for Autotuning. Plus those that are concerned Low Power Draw, then Majestic is the global leader in Ultra Low Power Consumption the LED323GS only draws 3.6Amps (43W) at 12 Volts, lower than any other 12 Volt 32” TV.

With offices now located around the world, Boca Raton, FL, USA – Toronto, Canada – London, UK – Auckland, New Zealand and head office on the Gold Coast Australia you can rest assured of the quality, reliability and worldwide 3 year warranty support.

For more information visit Majestic Australia https://majesticelectronics.com.au/