American Firm Launches Next Generation Performance Electric Bike

PAONIA, CO, USA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optibike, Americas oldest manufacturer of electric bikes, announced the release of it's next generation high performance R15C. The R15C is a high performance electric bicycle. It is the first electric bike in the world to feature a full carbon fiber frame, swingarm and battery case, which all seamlessly blend into a fantastic design that is part art and pure performance.

Featuring a biggest in class 1.5KWH battery, the R15C is the longest range electric bike available with full carbon frame.

The R15C features a motocross style rear swing arm and linkage giving outstanding handling and stability.

With over 2,500 watts, the R15C climbs hills at an incredible rate and has little competition.

Designed as a next generation electric bicycle that begins to merge the worlds of motocross and downhill bike racing, the R15C is setting a standard that other companies will be forced to emulate.

The R15C lets riders easily ride from their homes and enjoy motocross style exhilaration without noise.

The R15C is filled with the best components available. From Fox competition grade suspension to German Rohloff internal gear hubs, no cost has been spared in making the R15C the greatest E Bike ever.

The R15C is a result of over 20 years of electric bike design and 30 ears of motocross racing and design. You can watch a short video of the history of Optibike here. https://optibike.com/ourstory/

